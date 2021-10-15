McCoy leads Jonesboro to four-set victory

JONESBORO — Jonesboro slipped past Nettleton 25-13, 25-23, 23-25, 25-20 Thursday night in 5A-East conference volleyball at Raider Gym.
Mollie McCoy finished with 19 kills to lead the Lady Hurricane (26-5, 11-2 conference), also adding six digs. Jayden Hughes added seven kills along with five blocks, 16 digs and 17-of-17 serving.
Also for Jonesboro, Ella Tagupa was 13-of-13 serving with six kills, 13 digs, 19 assists and two blocks; Saraya Hewitt added four kills and five digs; Maddie Johnson finished with four blocks; Meadow Jones recorded four kills and two blocks; Rylee Waleszonia was 17-of-17 serving; Emmalee McLoy was 16-of-18 with 25 assists, nine digs and two aces; Anna Parker was 16-of-17 serving with six assists and 27 digs; and Peyton Church came up with 19 digs.
Antonisha Whitley finished with 10 kills and three blocks for Nettleton (13-14, 6-8 conference). Eden White added eight kills, 14 digs and 18-of-18 serving.
Berkeley Landrum contributed five kills and three blocks for the Lady Raiders; Chloe Reed finished with 20 assists, 11 digs and two service aces; Carmen McShan came up with 15 digs; Kendall Prater was 15-of-15 serving with 13 digs; Chloe Richardson was 11-of-12 serving with 10 digs; and Keely Carter added nine digs.
Jonesboro won the JV match 25-20, 25-16.
Brookland 3, Westside 1
JONESBORO — Maddie Smith and Keeley Beary both finished with double-digit kills Thursday to lead Brookland to a 25-22, 15-25, 25-14, 25-21 victory over Westside in 4A-Northeast conference volleyball.
Smith was 12-of-12 serving with 13 kills and two blocks for the Lady Bearcats (22-9, 14-2 conference). Beary added 11 kills.
Savannah Pope was 19-of-21 serving with two aces, six kills and 18 digs; Chloe Rodriguez was 18-of-18 serving with two aces, 35 assists and eight digs; Lyndsey McCall added 17 digs; Rylee Walker was 10-of-10 serving with 10 digs; and Hannah Bass recorded eight digs for Brookland.
Brookland will be the No. 2 seed in the 4A-Northeast district tournament at Pocahontas. The Lady Bearcats will play in the semifinals at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Abby Manley produced 14 kills, five digs and two blocks for Westside (15-10, 11-5 conference). Lanie Welch and Laynee Montgomery added seven kills each, with Welch also recording two blocks and Montgomery contributing 20 assists and 13 digs.
Baile Rogers came up with 34 digs; Sydney Pickering added 16 digs; Georgia Spinks recorded 11 assists; Jamisen Gauntt finished with four blocks; Sloane Welch chipped in with 12 digs and two blocks; and Ashley Kercheval also added two blocks.
The Lady Warriors will be the No. 3 seed in the district tournament. Westside will play today’s Highland-Pocahontas winner at 5 p.m. Monday in the quarterfinals.
Westside won the junior high match 25-13, 25-18.
Evan Polsgrove led Brookland’s junior team with six kills; Callie Curtis added four kills; Burkeley Brewer finished with seven digs; and Macie Murray had five assists.
Valley View 3, Forrest City 0FORREST CITY — Valley View cruised past Forrest City 25-8, 25-2, 25-6 Thursday to wrap up a perfect run through the 4A-Northeast conference regular-season race.
Alex Brown and Micah McMillan served 11 and nine aces, respectively, for the Lady Blazers (28-3, 16-0 conference). McMillan also finished with eight assists and seven digs.
Alexandra Gibson led Valley View in kills with seven, followed by Morghan Weaver with five and Natalie Supine and Allison Shinabery with four each. Shinabery also also added five aces, 10 assists and four digs.
Molly Findley served five aces; Olivia Miles contributed four aces and five digs; and Tolly Fagan served two aces.
Valley View will be the No. 1 seed in the 4A-Northeast district tournament at Pocahontas. The Lady Blazers will play in the semifinals at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Valley View also won the senior B game 25-2.
In junior high volleyball, Valley View won 25-1, 25-3 to finish with a 16-0 conference record.
Brennan Holland served 16 aces, Kaylee Berry 10 and Anna Shinabery eight for Valley View. Holland also recorded four assists.
Annika Wilbanks finished with three kills, while Ainsley Brown and Ayla Bigham had two each; Grantley Hughes served three aces; and Nikki Oldham chipped in with two aces.
Valley View also won the seventh-grade match 25-2, 25-5.
Wynne 3, Trumann 1TRUMANN — Wynne defeated Trumann 25-18, 24-26, 25-20, 25-16 in 4A-Northeast volleyball Thursday.
Tonia Barnes and Kaydence Jones led Trumann with eight kills each. Barnes added 10 digs and Jones two blocks for the Lady Wildcats, who finished 8-8 in conference play.
Anna Lebo came up with 33 digs; Annaleigh Penter added 10 digs and 16 assists; and Carlie Jo Hicks finished with 20 assists and seven digs for the Lady Wildcats.
Wynne will play in the 4A-Northeast tournament quarterfinals at 6:30 p.m. Monday in Pocahontas. Trumann plays tonight at 8 against today’s Blytheville-Forrest City winner.