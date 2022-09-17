McCoy's TD seals Jonesboro victory

Jonesboro's Brock McCoy (0) sprints past Center Hill, Miss., defenders Nate Taylor (40) and Laynce Henderson (15) on a 96-yard touchdown run during the fourth quarter Friday night at Cooksey-Johns Field. Jonesboro won 31-17.

 Kevin Turbeville / The Sun

JONESBORO — Jonesboro only needed a few yards to get away from its end zone and run out the clock late in the fourth quarter Friday night at Cooksey-Johns Field.

Running back Brock McCoy gave the Hurricane a whole lot more.

