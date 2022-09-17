McCoy's TD seals Jonesboro victory

JONESBORO — Jonesboro only needed a few yards to get away from its end zone and run out the clock late in the fourth quarter Friday night at Cooksey-Johns Field.
Running back Brock McCoy gave the Hurricane a whole lot more.
McCoy sprinted through a hole on the left side of Jonesboro's line, found a path down the sideline and sprinted to the end zone on a 96-yard touchdown run that sealed the Hurricane's 31-17 victory over Center Hill, Miss.
"That was big. We wanted to run a couple of plays, try to keep it between the tackles and get the clock moving because they didn't have any timeouts left," Jonesboro coach Randy Coleman said. "We were just trying to get our backs out of the end zone where we could take a knee, and Brock just took it to the house. That was a nice way to finish it."
McCoy scored with 1:22 remaining in the game, 15 seconds after Jonesboro's defense held on downs at its 4-yard line.
Down 24-17, Center Hill (1-3) drove from its 49 to a first down at the Jonesboro 13, aided by quarterback Jayden Logan's 24-yard pass to Gerald Jones on fourth down and fullback Lawrence Autry's 11-yard run.
Autry reached the Hurricane's 9 on first down, but was stacked up on the next play. Logan turned the corner on third down, only to stopped by Will Thyer and Jamarion Brownlee on a 4-yard gain to 5. Facing fourth-and-2, the Mustangs handed off to running back Cedric Nelson, who was stopped shy of the first down with 1:37 to play.
A measurement showed the Mustangs a yard short of the line to gain, giving Jonesboro the football.
"Red zone offense, it's hard to call, and Coach Peacock relied on his guys," Coleman said, referring to Center Hill coach Alan Peacock. "He stayed in there with the fullback and then got the quarterback on the edge, and Will Thyer and Jamarion Brownlee made a good play to keep the quarterback out of the end zone. Then we made a big play on fourth down."
After losing close games at West Memphis and Lake Hamilton to start the season, Jonesboro (1-2) looked to be on its way to an easy victory in Friday's first half. The Hurricane scored 17 points off turnovers as quarterback Terrance Brown threw three touchdown passes for a 24-3 lead over the visitors from DeSoto County, Miss.
Center Hill started to get back in the game late in the first half, cutting its halftime deficit to 24-10 when Logan scored on a 9-yard run with 58 seconds remaining in the second quarter. The Mustangs mounted a drive to start the third quarter, aided by two 15-yard penalties against the Hurricane, and pulled within 24-17 when Autry scored on an 18-yard run with 8:02 remaining.
"They did a really good job. I talked to Coach Peacock in the summer and he mentioned how his kids didn't handle adversity very well," Coleman said. "I thought his kids handled adversity really well (Friday) because when it was 24-3, it looked like we kind of had the game in hand. They got the score right before the half and got the ball to start the second half, and then we were in a game."
Jonesboro's defense held the rest of the night, however. Thyer intercepted a pass at the Hurricane's 11 with 18 seconds remaining in the third quarter, ending a Center Hill drive.
Thyer punted the Mustangs back to their side of the field and the Hurricane forced a punt, taking over at its 6 with 8:40 remaining. Unable to move, Jonesboro called on Thyer again and he launched another punt that gave Center Hill the ball around midfield with 6:41 to play, setting up the drive that ended at the Jonesboro 4.
"Big kudos to Coach (Tyler) George and our defense, bending a little bit with the fullback there running up the middle, but getting the stop when we needed to," Coleman said.
Defense set up scoring opportunities for Jonesboro in the first half.
Brownlee's fumble recovery and short return put the Hurricane on the Mustangs' 16 with 8:07 left in the first quarter. On fourth down, Brown found Phillip Tillman in the end zone for a 16-yard touchdown pass at the 6:43 mark.
A Jonesboro turnover gave Center Hill good field position that led to Carter Burton's 39-yard field goal with 48 seconds left in the quarter. The Hurricane answered quickly as Brown found Tillman on a 63-yard touchdown pass with 22 seconds left in the quarter.
Center Hill fumbles set up the next two Jonesboro scores, starting with Marco Cisneros' 25-yard field goal with 7:44 remaining in the second quarter.
The Hurricane took over at the Mustangs' 24 after another fumble. Brown connected on another fourth-down scoring play, this time finding Myreion Taylor alone in the end zone for a 21-yard pass and a 24-3 lead with 5:22 left in the first half.
"We've got to be better on first and second down so we don't put ourselves in that situation. Terrance is progressing, he really is," Coleman said. "The touchdown pass to Myreion Taylor, especially, he worked up well in the pocket with pressure from both sides. The initial read is Phillip Tillman going over on the deep over (route) and he looked down the middle for his second read and got Myreion down the middle. That was big."
The victory gives the Hurricane a boost going into its first year of competition in the 7A-Central.
Jonesboro opens conference play next Friday at Cabot, which is ranked third overall in this week's Arkansas Sports Media poll. The Hurricane's next home game is Sept. 30 against No. 1 Bryant, winner of the last four 7A state titles, and Jonesboro treks across the state to face Fort Smith Northside on the first Friday in October.
"It could have been a crusher confidence-wise if we lose it there at the end, but the defense bowed up and we realize that we're going to compete, which we did the first two games of the year," Coleman said. "It gets brutal the next three weeks with Cabot, Bryant and Northside. We need to continue to grow and try to get better each week."