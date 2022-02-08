MANILA — Sadie McDonald scored 33 points Monday to lead 3A-3 conference leader Manila to a 55-41 victory over Gosnell in senior girls’ basketball.
The Lady Lions (23-3, 12-2 conference) remained a game in front of Corning (17-4, 11-3) with two remaining on their 3A-3 schedule.
Both teams were scheduled to play conference games Tuesday night.
Rivercrest 52, Hoxie 49
WILSON – Annabelle Chandler scored 18 points to lead four Rivercrest players in double figures Monday as the Lady Colts defeated Hoxie 52-49 in 3A-3 senior girls’ basketball.
Chandler’s totals included three 3-pointers. Zakiyah Brownlee added a double-double of 11 points and 13 rebounds, plus three assists for Rivercrest (2-16, 1-12 conference).
Ja’Nasia Thomas added 10 points and nine rebounds, while Lacaja Dority scored 10 points and passed for four assists.
Jaecie Brown scored 15 points, followed by Chloe Prater and Bailey Prater with 11 each for Hoxie (14-8, 11-4 conference).
Mammoth Spring 69, Marmaduke 65
JONESBORO – Megyn Upton scored 21 points Monday to lead Mammoth Spring to a 69-65 victory over Marmaduke in senior girls’ basketball.
Brynn Washam added 20 points and Tay Davis 10 as the Lady Bears (22-6) avenged a loss at Marmaduke in November.
The loss halted a 10-game winning streak for Marmaduke (32-3).
Osceola 84, Piggott 45
PIGGOTT – Osceola scored 33 points in the first quarter Monday and went on to defeat Piggott 84-45 in 3A-3 conference senior boys’ basketball.
The Seminoles (17-4, 11-2 conference) led 33-14 after the first quarter and 53-22 at halftime. Eight different Osceola players scored from the 3-point line as the Seminoles sank 12 as a team, led by Travis Cody with four and Richard High with two.
High scored 16 points and Cody 14 to lead Osceola. Brandon Palmer scored 16 points and Shawn-Hudson Seegraves 12 for Piggott.
5A-East Jr. Tournament
PARAGOULD – The Greene County Tech boys and Nettleton girls earned quarterfinal victories Monday on the first day of the 5A-East conference junior high basketball tournament.
GCT defeated Nettleton 33-25 in the boys’ division, while Nettleton ousted Batesville 32-25 in the girls’ bracket.
In first-round boys’ games Paragould defeated West Memphis Wonder 41-33, Mountain Home ousted West Memphis East 52-37 and West Memphis West defeated Batesville 42-38. In the girls’ first round, MacArthur routed West Memphis West 45-21, Annie Camp ousted West Memphis Wonder 34-1 and Paragould eliminated West Memphis East 43-10.
Parker Harris scored 10 points and Ripken Tucker eight to lead the GCT boys. Camarion Davis led Nettleton with eight points. GCT will play the MacArthur-West Memphis West winner in the semifinals.
Summer Morgan scored 11 points and Kiyunna Glayson nine to lead the Nettleton girls (12-10) past Batesville. Nettleton will play the Greene County Tech-Annie Camp winner in the semifinals.
MacArthur led 22-9 at halftime and 33-14 after three quarters of its victory over West Memphis West. SheLeah Bevly 10 scored 10 points for MacArthur, followed by Nae Nae Daniels and Alexia Gomez with eight each. Nine players scored for the Lady Cyclones (12-9), who play Mountain Home in the quarterfinals. Paragould will play Marion in the other girls’ quarterfinal.
Boys’ quarterfinal matchups also include Annie Camp-Mountain Home and Marion-Paragould.
4A-3 Jr. Tournament
TRUMANN – Valley View advanced in both brackets of the 4A-3 junior high tournament Monday.
The top seed in the boys’ bracket, Valley View advanced with a 51-18 victory over Trumann as Drew Gartman scored 12 points. Seeded second in the girls’ division, Valley View ousted Southside 47-24 as Jaden Crews scored 14 points.
Top-seeded Brookland (18-3) defeated Trumann 37-13 in the girls’ division. Chloe Rodriguez scored 14 points for Brookland, the outright conference championship for the second year in a row.
Second-seeded Pocahontas defeated Westside 60-50 in the boys’ division, led by Luke Baltz with 20 points. Weston Honeycutt poured in 31 points for Westside.
2A-3 Jr. Tournament
LAKE CITY – Tournament host Riverside, the top seed in both divisions, advanced Monday in the first round of the 2A-3 junior district basketball tournament.
Riverside routed Buffalo Island Central 55-8 in the boys’ division, led by Tucker Emery with 13 points and Cash Gillis with 10. The Riverside girls (25-1) advanced with a 56-19 victory over Cross County, paced by Brooklyn Berry with 15 points and Carly Jo Womack with 10.
Second-seeded Earle also advanced in the boys’ bracket with a 63-28 victory over Cross County as Keonta Harris scored 15 points and Karon Alston added 12. Second-seeded ousted East Poinsett County 43-12 in the girls’ division, led by Hadlie Goodlow with 14 points and Kendra Towell with 11.