JONESBORO — Valley View quietly chased history during the 2021 volleyball season.
Margie McGee’s Blazers were pursuing their seventh consecutive state championship, something no Arkansas high school volleyball program had accomplished. Valley View had won six in a row from 2015-20, the same number as Siloam Springs from 2004-09.
“Not at any time during our season was it even brought up or talked about, or it even dawned on me that we were going for seven and going for the state record of seven in a row,” McGee said. “For that accomplishment, it’s a testament to hard work. These girls put in so much hard work in the offseason.”
The Lady Blazers dropped only one set while rolling through the Class 4A tournament for their state-record seventh consecutive state championship and 16th in 22 seasons under McGee, the Best Under The Sun Coach of the Year.
Valley View finished 35-3 after defeating 4A-Northeast conference rival Brookland for the third consecutive season in the state finals. The Lady Blazers were undefeated against Class 4A foes, their only losses coming in weekend tournaments against Fort Smith Northside, Briarcrest Christian (Tenn.) and Benton.
McGee said her team, which featured four all-state selections, reached its potential.
“I think they’d love to have those three losses back just because of the team they were,” McGee said. “Early on we had a few losses in tournaments – Briarcrest at the Playday, Fort Smith Northside at Spikefest and then in the Conway tournament, it was Benton that beat us. After those losses, the personality, the characteristic and the makeup of this team is, ‘When can we play them again?’
“That’s who they were. They wanted to get that back because they weren’t satisfied with it, and that’s how they are in the classroom. They push themselves to be better and to do whatever they can to do it well.”
The Lady Blazers won their final nine matches to close the season, dropping only one set along the way when tournament host Shiloh Christian pulled into a 1-1 tie before a fired-up home crowd in the state semifinals. Valley View took the last two sets, pulling away for a 25-11 victory in the fourth set to close the match.
Brookland took Valley View to four sets in two regular-season meetings, but the Lady Blazers swept 4A-Northeast and state tournament meetings. Valley View won the state final 25-13, 25-14, 25-23.
“Somebody said immediately afterward, I think when I was being interviewed, ‘How do you feel about being the first coach to get seven in a row?’ It kind of threw me off a little bit because of course it feels great,” McGee said. “Winning, everybody wants to win, but it makes you look back at the program and the years that it takes and the development of players to get to that level. That part of it is just phenomenal and just a true testament to the hard work they put in behind the scenes.”
New challenges await the Lady Blazers next fall. Valley View is graduating nine seniors, but McGee said the roster could include 12 or 13 sophomores who were part of an undefeated junior high team last fall.
Positions are wide open, McGee said.
“My biggest thing that I tell them all the time is it’s there for you to grab. It’s there for you to fill that role. It’s there for you to step into it, but you’ve got to work for it to get there,” McGee said. “That’s the fun part, watching them push each other and watching them encourage each other and just being all together for one team. That’s what makes you so proud as a coach.”
Valley View will face different competition as well with its move into Class 5A as part of the 2022-24 reclassification. The Lady Blazers will move into the 5A-East conference to fill the opening created by Jonesboro’s transition into Class 6A.
The first three of Valley View’s seven consecutive state titles came in Class 5A before the Lady Blazers went to 4A in 2018.
“The fun part about it is you have another challenge ahead because you’re moving up to the 5A, so it’s a completely different conference,” McGee said. “We do see some of these teams in the tournaments we played in, so we know the makeup and characteristics of 5A. Every night you go out, that’s the new challenge.”