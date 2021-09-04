MARKED TREE — Marked Tree routed Palestine-Wheatley 34-0 Friday night in a game stopped early in the second quarter because of the Patriots’ injuries.
Aiden McGuire threw two touchdown passes, both to B.J. Marshall, and also added rushing and punt return touchdowns. Marshall also returned an interception for a touchdown in the season opener for the Indians (1-0).
Marshall returned an interception 39 yards less than two minutes into the game for Marked Tree’s first points. McGuire threw a 38-yard touchdown pass to Marshall at the 6:38 mark of the opening period for a 12-0 lead.
McGuire scored just over two minutes later on a 25-yard punt return and again on an 11-yard run. Cameron Marshall caught McGuire’s two-point pass to give the Indians a 26-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Marked Tree’s final touchdown came on McGuire’s 89-yard pass to B.J. Marshall. McGuire’s two-point pass to Aayden Johnson closed the scoring.
McGuire completed 4-of-7 passes for 134 yards and two touchdowns. Jaylen Bradley led Marked Tree in rushing with 51 yards on two carries.