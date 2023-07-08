McMillan leads Best Under The Sun list

JONESBORO — Micah McMillan found the net at an impressive rate during her senior soccer season and helped her Valley View teammates do the same.
McMillan, the Best Under The Sun Player of the Year, produced 43 goals and 21 assists for the 5A-East co-champion Lady Blazers. She is only the second Valley View player to ever record a 40-20 season, 18th-year coach Ron Teat said, joining Riley Fischbacher, who had 42 goals and 20 assists in 2018.
“What I’m super impressed about with Micah is for every two goals she scores, she’s going to have an assist, a two-to-one ratio. That’s just awesome,” Teat said. “It says two things. She’s an unselfish human being, but it also shows she has good players around her and it makes her better as well.”
McMillan scored or assisted on more than 44 percent of the goals compiled by the Lady Blazers (17-4-2). Watching games live, Teat said he and his coaches felt McMillan should have taken more shots, only to watch film later and find she was right to pass the ball on about 90 percent of those occasions.
Numbers weren’t McMillan’s motivation anyway.
“I didn’t even really know what my stats were. I didn’t really keep up with them. I just went out there to play because I love the sport,” McMillan said. “I was proud of myself, I guess, but my team pushed me to be better in practice and Coach Teat was hard on us and hard on me just because he knew our potential.”
A three-time Best Under The Sun selection and two-time Player of the Year in soccer, McMillan led the Lady Blazers to the final four in Class 5A as Valley View moved up in classification this season.
Valley View and defending state champion Searcy tied for the 5A-East title, with the Lady Blazers taking the No. 1 seed for the state tournament on a tiebreaker. The Lady Blazers ousted Greenwood and Maumelle before falling 2-1 to familiar postseason foe Harrison in the semifinals.
Harrison and Valley View have met in six of the last nine state tournaments, with the Lady Goblins winning five of those contests. The Lady Goblins scored the winning goal with less than 10 minutes remaining of this year’s semifinal meeting and went on to defeat Pulaski Academy in the final.
“I just remember it felt like we were playing against ourselves in a way. It was back and forth, back and forth,” McMillan said. “The ball was on both sides of the field. I just remember we had a few shot opportunities that I wish we could have finished. I know I had a few that i wish I would have finished. Just small mistakes.
“We could have won the game definitely, but ultimately I was super proud of getting there and I know if we could have made it past that, I had a good feeling we could have won the state tournament because of the team we had. Either way, it was a super fun season. I wasn’t too upset at how it ended.”
McMillan scored Valley View’s goal in the semifinals, punching the ball into the net in the first half for one of only two goals allowed by Harrison in the state tournament. It was her fifth goal of the tournament, following a hat trick against Greenwood and a goal against Maumelle.
Teat said McMillan made big plays when games were on the line.
“Take the semifinals, for example. We get behind and she finds a way to put the ball in the back of the net to tie it up, to give us a chance,” Teat said. “I think that’s what sets her apart. She just has that special ability, no matter who it’s against, that she’s going to find a way to score and that says a lot.”
McMillan also scored in a 1-1 tie with Searcy during conference play. She scored 36 goals against 5A-East foes, with five goals each against Marion and Batesville.
Teat said McMillan’s ability to control the ball while running at top speed also sets her apart from others.
“There are a lot of girls out there who have speed, and there are some who have a quicker first step than she does, but there aren’t many around who can stay at the high-end speed that she can for 40 yards with the ball on her foot,” Teat said. “You’re sitting there thinking, ‘All right, are you going to shoot or run by this girl?’ She has that type of mentality, too. You knew that if you gave her a foot or two, she was just going to get by you.”
McMillan said her love of running is part of what drew her to soccer.
“With soccer and just getting to run, honestly I enjoy that a lot, and also just getting to work from the other side of the field and connecting passes, seeing the game in motion, is something I’ve always thought was cool, just the way it works and how a team’s chemistry can build,” she said. “Also, the team and program that Valley View is, it’s a super fun environment. I always tell my friends, even if they played soccer when they were younger and they stopped, ‘Just join, you’re going to love it.’”
McMillan is fourth on Valley View’s career lists for goals and assists, Teat said. She also starred on the volleyball court, earning Best Under The Sun Player of the Year honors in that sport as a senior.
“She’s a player who can take over a game no matter what sport you’re talking about,” Teat said. “You don’t get those players every year to come into your program.”