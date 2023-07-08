McMillan leads Best Under The Sun list

Valley View senior Micah McMillan is the player of the year on the Best Under The Sun girls’ soccer team.

 Nena Zimmer / The Sun

JONESBORO — Micah McMillan found the net at an impressive rate during her senior soccer season and helped her Valley View teammates do the same.

McMillan, the Best Under The Sun Player of the Year, produced 43 goals and 21 assists for the 5A-East co-champion Lady Blazers. She is only the second Valley View player to ever record a 40-20 season, 18th-year coach Ron Teat said, joining Riley Fischbacher, who had 42 goals and 20 assists in 2018.

Best Under The Sun girls' soccer

Player of the Year: Micah McMillan, Valley View

Coach of the Year: Ron Teat, Valley View

Newcomer of the Year: Jaden Crews, Valley View

Best Under The Sun team

Mack Allen, Brookland

Yajaira Alvarado, Jonesboro

Elizabeth Becklund, Valley View

Abbi Brookreson, Brookland

Lisa Craig, Brookland

Nichole Craig, Brookland

Grace Gary, Brookland

Ellie Higgins, Valley View

Keissy Hopes, Jonesboro

Madison Hoselton, Wynne

Brianna Pacheco, Jonesboro

Sydney Pickering, Westside

Carter Preston, Jonesboro

Bailey Reddick, Greene County Tech

Reese Roleson, Paragould

Henley Rogers, Jonesboro

Mackenzie Souers, Greene County Tech

Morghan Weaver, Valley View

