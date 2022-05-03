JONESBORO — Valley View celebrated its soccer senior night Monday by completing its 4A-North conference schedule with a pair of victories over Southside.
Valley View (12-9, 10-0 conference) routed Southside 7-1 in the girls’ contest as Micah McMillan scored three goals. Elizabeth Becklund, Alex Brown, Emi Grace Powell and Morghan Weaver added one goal each.
Ellie Higgins finished with two assists, while Becklund and Mattie Crouch had one each. Monday’s game was senior night for Brown, Molly Findley, Olivia Miles, Alexandria Tricarico, Chloe Moore and Sierra Wester.
Valley View (15-2-2, 9-0-1 conference) defeated Southside 5-2 in the boys’ match, earning a victory over the Southerners after settling for a tie when the teams met last month.
Zac Reese scored two goals for the Blazers, with Brody Dix, Edgar Ruiz and Arturo Gonzales scoring once each. Logan Scott assisted on three goals, while Dix and Reed Higgins contributed one assist each.
Monday’s match was senior night for Jose Mendoza, Drew Liles, Reese, Layne Rains, Brenden Camarata, Cameron Davidson and Scott.
Brookland 1, Wynne 1
BROOKLAND – Brookland earned the No. 2 state tournament seed from the 4A-North conference by playing Wynne to a 1-1 tie in boys’ soccer Monday.
Gabe Guimond scored a first-half goal for the Bearcats (11-5-2, 5-3-1 conference).
Brookland 2, Wynne 0
BROOKLAND – Brookland defeated Wynne 2-0 Monday night in 4A-North conference girls’ soccer.
Abbi Brookreson scored both goals for the Lady Bearcats (12-3-1, 6-2-1 conference). Lisa Craig was in goal for the shutout.