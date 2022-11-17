McShan leads Lady Raiders past Lady Rebels

HIGHLAND — Nettleton cruised past Highland 69-48 Tuesday in senior girls’ basketball at the Highland Classic.
Carmen McShan led the Lady Raiders (2-0) with 16 points, three steals and two assists. Donna Douglas added 13 points and six rebounds; Kyla Williams scored 12 points; and Akyria James contributed seven points and five steals.
Nettleton led 33-24 at halftime and 50-36 after the third quarter.
Sadie Meyer scored 10 points for Highland.
Paragould 67, Rector 38
PARAGOULD – Six Paragould players scored between six and 12 points Tuesday as the Lady Rams defeated Rector 67-38 in senior girls’ basketball.
Keimauri Brown and MiKayla Lambert scored 12 points each to lead Paragould. Kalyn Lamb added 11 points for the Lady Rams, while Dixie Williams finished with 10.
Paragould opened a 17-5 lead in the first quarter. The Lady Rams led 34-24 at halftime and 56-28 after the third quarter, when Brown scored eight points.
Carly Rodden scored 16 points for Rector.
Piggott 55, Bay 47
PIGGOTT – Piggott outscored Bay 18-9 in the fourth quarter Tuesday night to earn a 55-47 victory in senior girls’ basketball.
Alyssa Manor scored eight of her 14 points in the fourth quarter for the Lady Mohawks. Emma Langley scored 21 points to lead Piggott, totals that included four 3-pointers, and Grace Hooten added 12 points.
Keyana Dodson scored 13 points and Hannah Lane added 11 for Bay, which led 38-37 after the third quarter.
Bay won the junior girls’ game 35-31, led by McKinley Morgan’s 21 points. Libby Brantley scored 13 points for Piggott.
Mammoth Spring 59, Hillcrest 36
LYNN – Mammoth Spring defeated Hillcrest 59-36 Tuesday in senior girls’ basketball. Brynn Washam and Tay Davis scored 10 points each for the Lady Bears (6-1, 2-0 1A-3 conference).