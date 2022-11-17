McShan leads Lady Raiders past Lady Rebels

Paragould’s Keimauri Brown (32) drives to the basket as Rector’s Carly Rodden defends during Tuesday night’s game in Paragould. Brown scored 12 points in Paragould’s 67-38 victory.

 Amy Glenn photo

HIGHLAND — Nettleton cruised past Highland 69-48 Tuesday in senior girls’ basketball at the Highland Classic.

Carmen McShan led the Lady Raiders (2-0) with 16 points, three steals and two assists. Donna Douglas added 13 points and six rebounds; Kyla Williams scored 12 points; and Akyria James contributed seven points and five steals.