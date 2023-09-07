Memphis defense dominant in opener

JONESBORO — The final score of Memphis’ season opener doesn’t totally reflect the Tigers’ dominance defensively last Saturday.
Bethune-Cookman managed only four first downs and 75 total yards against the Tigers. A couple of defensive touchdowns kept the Wildcats from being shut out in a 56-14 loss to Memphis at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.
Arkansas State coach Butch Jones, whose team plays Memphis at Centennial Bank Stadium on Saturday, described the Tigers’ defensive performance as complete domination.
“When you look at their team, they are very, very complete at all three levels of their defense,” Jones said. “They play a lot of personnel. It doesn’t matter who’s in, there’s not a dropoff in the way they play defense, so it’s going to be a great challenge for us.”
The Tigers allowed 36 rushing yards and 39 passing yards against Bethune-Cookman, which plays in the Football Championship Subdivision. Memphis coach Ryan Silverfield said none of his team’s defensive players were on the field for more than 32 or 33 snaps.
Memphis, which is No. 1 nationally in total defense this week, had seven sacks as a team and only allowed Bethune-Cookman to reach midfield once.
“It doesn’t matter the opponent. Any time you have the ability to hold a team in college football in this day and age, with the way it goes with offenses, under 100 yards, it’s huge, and to get a shutout,” Silverfield said Monday during his weekly press conference. “Our offense gave up more points than our defense and I don’t want to say that too often, but I’m fine. If our defense can continue to hold them to zero points, we’ll figure this thing out somehow or another. It’s hard to do and I’m pleased with their efforts.”
The Tigers, who were picked fourth in the preseason American Athletic Conference poll after finishing 7-6 last season, rolled up 551 yards offensively. Quarterback Seth Henigan was also 27-of-36 passing for 334 yards and two touchdowns.
Running backs Sutton Smith and Blake Watson combined for five rushing touchdowns and 190 yards. Smith ran for 115 yards while Watson, a transfer from Old Dominion who was honorable mention All-Sun Belt last year, scored three touchdowns.
Receivers DeMeer Blankumsee, a transfer from Toledo, and Roc Taylor had six receptions each.
“A very talented football team. They have a quarterback who is a three-year starter, started as a true freshman, and he manages their offense. He’s like a coach on the field,” Jones said. “Typical Memphis football team, big in the lines of scrimmage, very active, very physical, and then I think the biggest change is greatly improved on special teams.”
Henigan, who has passed for nearly 6,900 career yards, has had big games against ASU. He passed for 417 yards and five touchdowns against the Red Wolves two years ago in Jonesboro, then threw for 360 yards and three touchdowns in last season’s meeting.
Both games were close, Memphis winning 55-50 in 2021 and 44-32 with a late surge last year, as Silverfield noted Monday.
“We’re going to get everything they have,” Silverfield said. “Coach Jones has done a fantastic job, he’s won everywhere he’s been, and so we know we’re going to get their best shot. Like I said last week, it’s the next game, so it’s the most important.
“Look, they also played a tough Oklahoma team in Norman. It would be a battle for anybody to line up against them; they’re one of the best teams in the country. We understand they’re going to come back, and rightfully so.”