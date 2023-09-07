Memphis defense dominant in opener

Memphis quarterback Seth Henigan (5) scrambles to avoid a Utah State defender during last season’s First Responder Bowl in Dallas. Henigan and the Tigers visit Arkansas State on Saturday.

 Sam Hodde / Associated Press

JONESBORO — The final score of Memphis’ season opener doesn’t totally reflect the Tigers’ dominance defensively last Saturday.

Bethune-Cookman managed only four first downs and 75 total yards against the Tigers. A couple of defensive touchdowns kept the Wildcats from being shut out in a 56-14 loss to Memphis at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.

A-State Football

Opponent: Memphis

Site: Centennial Bank Stadium, Jonesboro

Kickoff: 6 p.m. Saturday

Records: ASU 0-1; UM 1-0

Television: ESPN Plus

Radio: KFIN (FM-107.9)

Series: Memphis, 32-24-5

Last meeting: Memphis, 44-32, 2022

