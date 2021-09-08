JONESBORO — Arkansas State’s Butch Jones said he is reminded of teams he coached at Cincinnati when he watches the Memphis Tigers.
The Bearcats were a championship team in Jones’ last two seasons as their head coach, tying for the Big East title in 2011 and 2012, and he expects the Tigers to make a push for the American Athletic Conference crown this fall.
“They’re very, very athletic, big, play with a hard edge, play with a mentality, play with great effort,” said Jones, whose Red Wolves host the Tigers on Saturday night at Centennial Bank Stadium. “You look at both sides of the line of scrimmage and they’re big and athletic.”
Picked fifth in the AAC, the Tigers return seven offensive starters and nine defensive starters from last year’s team that won the Montgomery Bowl to finish 8-3 in Ryan Silverfield’s first season as head coach.
Memphis opened the season last weekend with a 42-17 victory over Nicholls State at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium. The Tigers churned out 322 rushing yards and 587 total while holding the Colonels to 299 total.
“We always use the phrase, ‘Just press play.’ You put the video on and right away you see they’re as talented as any football team we’re going to play all year,” Jones said. “They’re extremely deep. They play eight to 10 individuals on the defensive line. They play up-tempo on offense, so they substitute their offensive line and they’re two deep. They’ve had a while to build their program and it shows, and it’s very impressive.”
A former Arkansas high school star made a splash in the Tigers’ opener.
Redshirt freshman running back Brandon Thomas, who played at North Little Rock, led Memphis with 147 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries. Thomas (5-11, 200) played in four games last season and had just two carries.
“Brandon is one of those guys that we knew he had a chance to be special. I had the opportunity to recruit him out of high school,” Silverfield said during his video conference Monday. “Very limited last year, dealt with some personal things and then obviously he was a true freshman, so I look at this as like it’s his true freshman year. He’s a bigger-built back who runs hard. We saw flashes of what he was capable of doing in spring and even during camp.”
Juniors Rodrigues Clark and Asa Martin added 84 and 65 yards rushing, respectively, as the Tigers averaged 6.1 yards per carry.
With Arizona transfer Grant Gunnell sidelined by what Silverfield described as a lower-body injury, the Tigers went with true freshman Seth Henigan at quarterback. Henigan was 19-of-32 passing for 265 yards and a touchdown.
“He looks like he’s in control of the offense. He’s comfortable and he also has the luxury of having a big, talented, physical offensive line around him,” Jones said. “They have big backs, they play three to four backs and they’re all very similar, get the ball north and south and try to punish you, and a talented and deep wide receiver corps as well that if you miss one tackle, it’s going to be catastrophic for your defense.”
Senior wide receiver Calvin Austin III led the AAC in receiving yards (1,053) and receiving touchdowns (11) while catching 63 passes in 2020. Senior tight end Sean Dykes caught 47 passes for 581 yards and seven touchdowns, including two against ASU in the 2020 opener.
Junior free safety Quindell Johnson, who was second-team All-AAC last season, and senior middle linebacker JJ Russell made seven tackles each against Nicholls State. Senior nose tackle John Tate IV, a former Pine Bluff High lineman whose father was a star basketball player at ASU in the 1980s, made two solo tackles in his third career start.
“They’re a senior-dominated defensive football team. They’ve played a lot of football, they’ve won a lot of games and they have a hard edge,” Jones said. “We have to play our best football to be able to match up with them. It’s going to be a great challenge for us.”