Mendoza leads Blazers past Bearcats

JONESBORO — Jose Mendoza scored one goal and assisted on another Thursday night to lead Valley View to a 3-0 victory over Brookland in 4A-North conference boys’ soccer at Central Dealerships Stadium.
The victory kept the Blazers (12-2-2, 6-0-1 conference) in the league lead with three 4A-North games remaining on their schedule. Brookland (10-5-1, 4-2 conference) is in second place.
Mendoza scored the first goal for Valley View. Wyatt Oldham and Logan Scott also scored goals, with Mendoza and Brandon Southard adding assists.
Layne Rains preserved the shutout with five saves in goal.
Valley View kept its conference record perfect in the girls’ game with a 3-2 victory. Ellie Higgins finished with two goals and an assist to lead the Lady Blazers (9-9, 7-0 conference).
Leslie Ramirez also scored a goal for Valley View and Josie Hargis had an assist. Molly Findley had six saves in goal.
Abbi Brookreson and Aaliyah Mahmoud scored goals for Brookland (9-3-1, 3-2-1 conference).