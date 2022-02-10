PARAGOULD — Berkli Benefield’s volleyball career will continue after her graduation from Paragould High School.
Benefield, a right-side hitter and middle blocker for the Lady Rams, signed a letter of intent Wednesday with Mineral Area College. She moves on to junior college volleyball after becoming a two-year starter at Paragould, helping her team reach the second round of the Class 5A state tournament as a senior.
“I’m really excited,” Benefield said after signing her letter of intent. “I hope when I move on that I can continue to keep growing and just better myself and help others who are there too.”
Benefield, a 6-0 left-hander, earned playing time as a sophomore on Paragould’s Class 5A state semifinal team. She started as a junior and senior, compiling 175 kills, 45 blocks and 39 digs last fall.
Paragould coach Reed Fogleman said Benefield made a difference with her leadership ability as well as her skills.
“She’s a great blocker. She has great block timing, probably one of the best we have on our team,” Fogleman said. “She has a contagiously good attitude, just a leader on the floor, a good attitude, excitement, energy. You knew when she was on the floor because there was always some excitement happening.”
Fogleman said Benefield has put in extra time and work to develop as a player, earning everything she’s achieved.
Watching a former Lady Ram when she was younger gave Benefield motivation to work hard.
“I saw Sydney Layrock playing when she was like my age and it really inspired me,” Benefield said. “I thought it was cool that she was that good, and I wanted to be like her.”
Benefield considered other options before solidifying her commitment to Mineral Area, which is located in Park Hills, Mo. She talked to Webster University and Fontbonne University in St. Louis, both of which play NCAA Division III volleyball and do not offer scholarships.
A solid career at Mineral Area could lead to other options involving four-year schools.
“I hope I can go there and go where I want to go afterwards,” Benefield said.