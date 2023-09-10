Miscues cost Hurricane in 29-13 setback

JONESBORO — DeSoto (Miss.) Central capitalized on Jonesboro’s turnovers and penalties with multiple scores to earn a 29-13 victory over the Hurricane on Friday night at Cooksey-Johns Field.
The Jaguars scored twice off turnovers, intercepting a pass and recovering a fumble while adding a two-point conversion to lead 15-0 before halftime. With 11 seconds remaining in the second quarter, Jonesboro’s Terrance Brown rolled out of the pocket and fired a 42-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Chris Stacy for a 15-7 halftime score.
DeSoto Central starting quarterback Eric Perry Jr. was injured in the first half and replaced by Jaden Norwood. Perry then returned for the second half of play.
Running back/kick returner Lenden Fairley returned a kick for 80 yards to put the Jaguars in the red zone. Running back Jordan Cannon capped the drive with a goal-line rushing touchdown, DeSoto Central going up 22-7.
The Hurricane responded with their own long kick return by Avion Jones right at the 50-yard line, but the next play was a fumble recovered by the Jaguars.
DeSoto’s next drive ended quickly with a botched snap, forcing the Jaguars into fourth and long and a punt back to Jonesboro. The Jaguars picked off another pass on the next play to regain possession.
Perry then led his team down the field, with Cannon scoring another goal-line rushing touchdown to put DeSoto Central up 29-7 in the third quarter.
Stacy caught his second receiving touchdown, this time from backup quarterback Asa Myers, to reduce the Jaguars’ lead to 29-13 late in the fourth quarter.
After an open date, the Hurricane will play its fourth straight home game as Cabot visits Cooksey-Johns Field to open 7A-Central conference play on Sept. 22. DeSoto Central makes another trip to Arkansas next week, visiting Malvern.