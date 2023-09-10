Miscues cost Hurricane in 29-13 setback

Jonesboro’s Kelen Smith (right) tries to stop DeSoto (Miss.) Central quarterback Eric Perry Jr. during first-half action Friday at Cooksey-Johns Field.

 Atsuki Ohbuchi / Delta Digital News Service

JONESBORO — DeSoto (Miss.) Central capitalized on Jonesboro’s turnovers and penalties with multiple scores to earn a 29-13 victory over the Hurricane on Friday night at Cooksey-Johns Field.

The Jaguars scored twice off turnovers, intercepting a pass and recovering a fumble while adding a two-point conversion to lead 15-0 before halftime. With 11 seconds remaining in the second quarter, Jonesboro’s Terrance Brown rolled out of the pocket and fired a 42-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Chris Stacy for a 15-7 halftime score.