JONESBORO — Arkansas State concluded Monday’s practice, its first in full pads during fall football camp, with a brief short-yardage session where the offense held the upper hand.
Needing one yard, the offense crossed the line to gain for a first down on five plays. Running backs Brian Snead, Ja’Quez Cross and Zak Wallace combined to carry on four plays, with quarterback J.T. Shrout also converting once on a keeper.
“That’s got to be a program emphasis. The last two years in our program, we have not done well in that down and distance, about 50 percent, which you can’t be,” ASU head coach Butch Jones said. “That’s inexcusable. It comes with winning your one-on-one matchups. We’re going to practice that a lot.”
The Red Wolves converted a Sun Belt Conference-low 29.34 percent of their third downs overall. ASU had just 66 rushing first downs over 12 games, the second-lowest in the Sun Belt, and rushed for a league-low 88.2 yards per game.
Junior tight end Emmanual Stevenson said the Red Wolves are progressing rapidly in the run game, pointing to an offensive line that has added three starters from the transfer portal and the strides made in his position group generally.
“That’s really our main point, running the ball,” Stevenson said. “Last year we were one of the worst run offenses in the nation, so I feel like that’s a big emphasis for us this year.”
ASU’s running back depth includes three returnees in Snead, Cross and Mike Sharpe. Wallace was a two-time All-Ohio Valley Conference selection at Tennessee-Martin before transferring to ASU and freshman Cedric Hawkins rushed for more than 4,000 yards during his high school career in Stuttgart.
Jones likes what he has seen from the running backs.
“As we know, you need depth. Brian Snead has been hampered a little bit with some nagging injuries. I thought he ran the ball hard,” Jones said. “Ja’Quez Cross has had a really good summer for us and I’ve been excited about him. Zak Wallace brings a whole other dimension with his size and competitiveness, and I really like our freshman, Cedric Hawkins. I really like everything he’s doing, I think he’s got a chance to be a special player. Mike Sharpe, we’ve got to get him going a little bit.
“That’s a group that needs to complement each other. They all have a little bit of a different skill set, so I’m excited about all their talents and combining them into one running back corps.”
While the offense made plays at the end, the defense forced five turnovers during team periods in a practice where the momentum went back and forth.
Turnovers during team periods included four interceptions and one fumble. Defensive backs Donte Thompson, James Reed III and Davon Martin all had interceptions near the end of practice.
“The biggest takeaway from today is the power of momentum and learning the ebbs and flows of a football game,” Jones said. “When you play the game of football, particularly when you go on the road, you’re responsible for creating your own momentum.
“The ebbs and flows of practice, I thought it was one of the most competitive practices we’ve had since we’ve been here, but it’s now learning when you lose the momentum, how do you create the momentum and get it back? There’s an art to it that the good teams do, even when things don’t go your way, you don’t relinquish that momentum.”
Stevenson and senior cornerback Samy Johnson said Monday’s practice, the fifth of fall camp, went well on their respective sides of the football.
“At first we had a good start and then it kind of got rocky in the middle, but toward the end we picked it up and showed our toughness in the fourth-and-1 drill,” Stevenson said. “I think it was pretty good overall.”
“I felt it went pretty good,” Johnson said. “A big emphasis point for our defense this year is contact, physicality and tackling, and I thought today we made a lot of improvement on that.”
After taking today off from practice, the Red Wolves return to drills Wednesday morning. Their first scrimmage of fall camp is scheduled for Saturday.
Jones said the Red Wolves will work on different situations when they scrimmage Saturday.
“That’s kind of a job interview for a lot of these newcomers,” Jones said, “so we have to build up to that point in time.”