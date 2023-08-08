JONESBORO — Arkansas State concluded Monday’s practice, its first in full pads during fall football camp, with a brief short-yardage session where the offense held the upper hand.

Needing one yard, the offense crossed the line to gain for a first down on five plays. Running backs Brian Snead, Ja’Quez Cross and Zak Wallace combined to carry on four plays, with quarterback J.T. Shrout also converting once on a keeper.

kturbeville@jonesborosun.com