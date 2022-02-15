BROOKLAND — Fifth-seeded Southside and seventh-seeded Trumann survived close games Monday in the first round of the 4A-3 senior boys’ district basketball tournament at Bearcat Arena.
Southside held off eighth-seeded Highland 44-41. The Southerners, who advanced to play fourth-seeded Pocahontas on Tuesday, nudged in front after trailing 33-31 at the end of the third quarter.
Ayden Cuzzort scored 14 points, Josh Longo 10 and Gavin Long nine for Southside. Sean Parkerson led Highland with 13 points and Dylan Munroe added 10.
JaQuavious Love scored 23 points to lead Trumann to a 50-46 victory over sixth-seeded Westside. Love scored 12 points in the first half, including eight in the second quarter, as the Wildcats took a 26-17 halftime lead.
Westside doubled its point total in the third quarter, outscoring Trumann 17-7 to take a 34-33 lead into the final period. Love scored five points in the fourth quarter and Kristian Harris hit a 3-pointer to lift the Wildcats, who played third-seeded Brookland on Tuesday night.
Azani Smith added eight points and Rian King seven for Trumann. Spencer Honeycutt scored 17 points to lead Westside, followed by Lukas Kaffka and Tanner Darr with seven each.
Both of Monday’s games in the girls’ division were decided by double digits as fifth-seeded Westside routed eighth-seeded Blytheville 67-36 and sixth-seeded Brookland eliminated seventh-seeded Pocahontas 51-39.
Westside led 14-8 after the first quarter, 30-18 at halftime and 47-28 after three quarters on its way to a second-round game with fourth-seeded Trumann on Tuesday. Laynee Montgomery scored 14 points, Lanie Welch 13, Elizabeth Hufstedler 11 and Megan Hedger nine for the Lady Warriors.
Ten players scored for Brookland, which advanced to play third-seeded Valley View on Tuesday.
Stella Parker scored 17 points to lead the Lady Bearcats, all in the first half as they took a 26-10 halftime lead.
Katie Smith added eight points for Brookland, which led 38-20 after the third quarter. Jordyn Priest led Pocahontas with 24 points, including 23 in the second half.
2A-3 District
RECTOR – Bay held off Marmaduke 41-39 Monday night in the first round of the 2A-3 boys’ district basketball tournament.
Justin Brannen scored 18 points as the Yellowjackets advanced to play fourth-seeded Cross County on Tuesday night. Seth Spencer and Tyler Fraley added eight and seven points, respectively, for Bay, which led 15-10 after the first quarter, 26-23 at halftime and 37-30 after the third quarter.
Chandler Harrelson scored 14 points and Jason Mathis added 10 for Marmaduke.
Riverside rolled to a 68-50 victory over East Poinsett County in another first-round boys’ game, led by Easton Hatch with 22 points and Harrison McAnally with 18.
Brayeson Timms and Cash Gillis added nine points each for the Rebels, who led 18-11 after the first quarter, 33-28 at halftime and 52-38 after the third quarter. Riverside advanced to play third-seeded Earle on Tuesday.
Tyrus Reel scored 15 points for EPC, followed by Dennis Gaines and Hayden Holiman with 10 each.
EPC scored 32 points during the third quarter of a 63-27 victory over Cross County in the girls’ division. Jalyn Constant scored 10 points while Lauren Nooner, Kyla Harston, Keke Johnson, Kelis Garrett and Denissia Gaines added eight each for the Lady Warriors, who advanced to play third-seeded Riverside on Tuesday.
Makala Clayton scored 13 points for Cross County.
Pulaski Academy 55, Wynne 41LITTLE ROCK – Pulaski Academy defeated Wynne 55-41 Monday in 4A-5 conference senior girls’ basketball.
Pulaski Academy led 31-23 at halftime. Derriona Spencer scored 17 points and grabbed six rebounds to lead Wynne (19-6, 11-1 conference). Zahryia Baker added nine points and eight rebounds for the Lady Yellowjackets.
3A-3 District
WALNUT RIDGE – The Piggott boys and Harrisburg girls posted first-round victories Monday in the 3A-3 high school district basketball tournament.
Piggott edged Harrisburg 48-46 in the boys’ division. The Mohawks advanced to play Corning in the second round Tuesday. Hoxie and Gosnell met in another second-round boys’ game Tuesday.
Harrisburg defeated Rivercrest 41-32 in the girls’ tournament. The Lady Hornets advanced to play Walnut Ridge on Tuesday. Gosnell and Piggott met in another girls’ game Tuesday.
1A-3 District
LYNN – Tournament host Hillcrest defeated Armorel 52-44 Monday in the 1A-3 boys’ district basketball tournament.
The Screamin’ Eagles advanced to play Mammoth Spring in the second round Tuesday. Maynard and Crowley’s Ridge Academy also met in a second-round game Tuesday.
Marked Tree defeated Armorel 47-39 in the girls’ division. The Lady Indians will meet Mammoth Spring in the semifinals Thursday.