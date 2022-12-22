JONESBORO — Johnathan Moore scored 25 points and Kylan Crite added 20 Tuesday night as Newport upset fifth-seeded Riverside 75-57 in boys’ Division II at the Northeast Arkansas Invitational basketball tournament.

The 12th-seeded Greyhounds moved into the Division II quarterfinals with the victory. Newport will play fourth-seeded Marked Tree, which defeated Marmaduke 55-31 in Tuesday’s late game, on Friday at 4:30 p.m.