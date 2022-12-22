JONESBORO — Johnathan Moore scored 25 points and Kylan Crite added 20 Tuesday night as Newport upset fifth-seeded Riverside 75-57 in boys’ Division II at the Northeast Arkansas Invitational basketball tournament.
The 12th-seeded Greyhounds moved into the Division II quarterfinals with the victory. Newport will play fourth-seeded Marked Tree, which defeated Marmaduke 55-31 in Tuesday’s late game, on Friday at 4:30 p.m.
In other late games Tuesday, seventh-seeded Forrest City cruised past Salem 73-44 in boys’ Division II and sixth-seeded Cave City defeated McCrory 65-47 in girls’ Division I. The tournament is scheduled to resume Friday.
Moore scored 10 points in the first quarter to help Newport take a 21-19 lead over Riverside (16-5). Isiah Kendall scored six of his 12 points in the second quarter as the Greyhounds extended their lead to 34-30.
Newport led 54-47 after the third quarter and put the game out of reach in the fourth. Crite scored nine points in the fourth quarter, while Moore and Demetric Denton added six each.
Denton finished with 10 points, giving the Greyhounds two double-digit scorers. Brayeson Timms scored 23 points to lead Riverside, while Cash Gillis and Thatcher Durham added 10 each for the Rebels.
Eleven different Forrest City players scored in the Mustangs’ rout of Salem. Marcus Britt Jr. scored 13 points, Antonio Jordan 12 and Mykeion White 10 for the Mustangs, who led 21-4 after the first quarter and 41-13 at halftime.
Forrest City advances to play second-seeded Rector in the Division II boys’ quarterfinals Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Matthew Guffey led Salem with 15 points.
Cave City built a double-digit lead in the first quarter of its victory over McCrory in the Division I girls’ bracket. The Cavewomen led 20-10 after the first quarter, 36-29 at halftime and 49-33 after the third quarter.
Reagan Counts scored 14 points, Kadence Milligan 11 and Maggye Adams 10 for Cave City, which will play White County Central in the Division I quarterfinals Dec. 27. Natalie Creasey scored 20 points and Hadyn Brewer 10 for McCrory.
NEA Tournament
First National Bank Arena
Marked Tree vs. Armorel, Division I girls, 9 a.m.
Marmaduke vs. Westside, Division II girls, 10:30 a.m.
Buffalo Island Central vs. Rivercrest, Division I girls, noon
Tuckerman vs. Melbourne, Division II girls, 1:30 p.m.
Hoxie vs. McCrory, Division I boys, 3 p.m.
Marked Tree vs. Newport, Division II boys, 4:30 p.m.
East Poinsett County vs. Piggott, Division I boys, 6 p.m.
Rector vs. Forrest City, Division II boys, 7:30 p.m.
Brookland vs. Westside, Division II boys, 9 p.m.