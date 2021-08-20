JONESBORO — Luke Morgan earned medalist honors with a 37 Thursday at RidgePointe Country Club as Valley View defeated Pocahontas and Highland in boys’ high school golf.
The Blazers (9-0) finished with a 119 team score in the play-four, count-three format. Peyton Ellis finished one stroke behind Morgan at 38, while Parker Turley and Jagger Kibler both shot 44.
Pocahontas was second at 137. Caleb Sullivan and Zane Hibbard both shot 44 to lead the Redskins, followed by Kenan Ogden and Smith Sparks at 49 each.
Highland had a 148 team total produced by Isaac Gooch (42), Carter Murphree (52) and Cooper Carter (54).
Gavin Ellis shot 45 to lead the Valley View junior varsity, while Hudson Lieblong and Connor Lyles both finished at 49.
Highland edged Valley View (6-2) by a stroke in the girls’ match. Highland’s Tressie Carter and Valley View’s Caroline Prestidge shared medalist honors at 45.
Gwyn Figgins (46) and Claire Himschoot (52) also contributed to Highland’s 143 team total. Prestidge, Kenzie Green (48) and Alex Horner (51) combined for the Lady Blazers’ 144.
Tasha Tyrer finished at 52 to lead the Lady Blazer JV squad.
ICC golfers win at Turkey MountainHORSESHOE BEND — Izard County won a five-team boys’ high school golf match Thursday at the Course on Turkey Mountain.
Medalist Denton Reiley shot 39 and teammate Landon McBride was second at 40 to lead the Cougars to a 128 team score. Viola was second at 146, followed by Flippin (163), Hillcrest (171) and Cave City (190).
Flippin won the girls’ team competition at 160, followed by Viola (171) and Cave City (185). Hillcrest’s Madelyn Lindsey finished at 46 to earn medalist honors by seven strokes.
Trumann, Brookland win at Village CreekWYNNE — The Trumann boys and Brookland girls prevailed Thursday in a three-team high school golf match at Village Creek State Park.
Cobey Riddle (40), Gavin Greenwell (40) and Connor Everhart (41) combined for Trumann’s winning 121 team total in the play-four, count-three format.
Individual medalist Cole Kirby carded a 39 to lead Brookland to a 127 team score. Ryan Oxford finished at 43, while Sawyor Hamilton and Jaxson Findley shot 45 each for the Bearcats.
Wynne’s 151 total was compiled by Camden Henson (47), Halson Sisk (51) and Garrett Peevey (53).
Individual medalist Emma Butler shot 39 to lead the Brookland girls to a 134 team score. Vivian McMechen (47) and Isabel Viala (48) also contributed to the Lady Bearcats’ team total.
Wynne was second at 166, led by Emma Miller (52), Emma Cate Casbeer (57) and Ella Schlenker (57). Jada Matthew (63), Mackenzie White (66) and Jenna Hall (68) combined for Trumann’s 197 team score.