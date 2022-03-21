JONESBORO — Maddox Morrison was 3-for-3 with two doubles and four runs batted in Friday as Jonesboro routed Gosnell 12-1 in high school baseball.
Meyer Maddox was 2-for-3 with two doubles, three RBIs and three runs scored for the Hurricane (7-2). Jonesboro scored four runs in the second inning and five in the third to pull away from Gosnell.
Josh Hyneman drove in two runs; Charlie Dominguez had one RBI; and Jack Cheatham and Ty Rhoades hit one double each for the Hurricane.
Hyneman pitched 1 2/3 hitless innings in relief, striking out three batters.
Jonesboro pitchers combined for eight strikeouts while allowing only two hits.
Riverside 5, Bay 4
LAKE CITY – Riverside scored three runs in the sixth inning Friday to rally past Bay 5-4 in 2A-3 conference baseball.
Riverside (5-2, 3-0 conference) took a 1-0 lead in the first as Kade Tacker drew a leadoff walk and eventually scored on a wild pitch.
Cash Gillis’ RBI double in the fourth gave the Rebels a 2-0 lead. Bay scored three runs in the fifth as Easton Fletcher, Hunter Turner and Landon Therrell all drove in runs to give the Yellowjackets (3-2, 2-1) the lead.
Freshman Will Cossey homered in the sixth to give Bay a 4-2 lead.
Tacker doubled and scored in the sixth for the Rebels. Trae Barnes hit an RBI single to tie the game and later scored on a passed ball.
Riverside starter Easton Hatch struck out 10 batters over five innings. Brayeson Timms pitched the last two innings for the victory.
Soccer Nettleton 1, Wynne 1
WYNNE – Nettleton and Wynne battled to a 1-1 tie Thursday in boys’ high school soccer.
Daniel Golden tied from 35 yards out to give the Raiders (2-5-1) a 1-0 lead in the 65th minute. Moments later Wynne (5-0-2) earned a penalty that would tie up the game 1-1.
Nettleton starting goalkeeper Caleb Andrews had one save in the first half. Joshua Gonzalez had a save in the second.
Wynne (4-1-1) won the girls’ game 5-0 as Nettleton (3-5-0) played without three starters.