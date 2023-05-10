JONESBORO — Derodrick Moton made the most of his only season of high school basketball.
Moton earned all-state and all-conference honors as he helped Nettleton win 24 games and reach the Class 5A state quarterfinals. Last week he signed a letter of intent to play for ASU-Newport’s inaugural basketball team in the 2023-24 season.
“My first time playing on a school team was my 12th-grade year,” Moton said after signing Friday. “One thing about it, I told my mom last year I was going to switch to Nettleton High School and I was going to play college ball. I kept my promise to my mom.”
Moton transferred from Jonesboro, where he did not play basketball, to Nettleton during his junior year. To satisfy Arkansas Activities Association requirements, he had to sit out the 2021-22 season.
Nettleton coach Bubba Deaton said he initially wasn’t sure what to expect from Moton, a 5-foot-11 guard who started every game as a senior.
“He bounced around a couple of different schools and he ended up here in October of his junior year. He was ineligible, had to sit out 365 days, so we knew we were going to get him eligible for his senior year,” Deaton said. “He sat out, practiced, played some JV games for us at the very end. He was very frustrated not getting to play. We thought we could get him eligible (as a junior) and it never worked out, but he stuck it out.
“We were in his ear saying, ‘Hey man, it’s going to pay off.’ We didn’t know how much he would help us to begin with, and then we went to a couple of camps last summer and he was one of our best players.”
Moton made his high school debut with 11 points in the Raiders’ 57-55 season-opening victory at Vilonia, scoring the game-tying basket in the final minute against another team that would go on to play in the 5A state tournament. He also scored 21 points against Pulaski Academy in non-conference play.
In 5A-East conference play, Moton scored 19 points against Paragould, including a key rebound basket in the closing seconds, and had 18 against both Greene County Tech and West Memphis.
The Raiders (24-7) finished second in the 5A-East. They erased a 15-point second-half deficit to defeat Van Buren 62-59 in the first round of the state tournament, a rally that Moton helped spark with 11 of his 16 points in the final two quarters.
“D-Rock is a great story to do what he did,” Deaton said. “We had some ups and downs, but it seemed like about five or six games into the season, it clicked with him about how hard you had to play every possession, that maybe you’re not going to score 15 or 20 points, but how can you help us win? Go get eight or nine rebounds, guard the other team’s best player, and he started figuring out that it wasn’t about him scoring 20, 25 points for our season to be successful.”
Moton averaged 10 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.9 steals per game for the Raiders. He played in the Sun Senior Classic last month, scoring 14 points.
“It was a good job by the team I played with,” Moton said of his senior season at Nettleton. “They helped me when we worked out, all those summer workouts. It just worked out as a team.”
Moton will play for head coach Logan Nutt at ASU-Newport, which will compete in Division II of the National Junior College Athletic Association.
Deaton is eager to see what Moton will do. “He’s just scratching the surface on how good he can be,” he said.