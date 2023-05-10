JONESBORO — Derodrick Moton made the most of his only season of high school basketball.

Moton earned all-state and all-conference honors as he helped Nettleton win 24 games and reach the Class 5A state quarterfinals. Last week he signed a letter of intent to play for ASU-Newport’s inaugural basketball team in the 2023-24 season.

