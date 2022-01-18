HOXIE — Cade Forrester and Mason Woodard scored 21 points each Monday night as Hoxie knocked off Walnut Ridge 63-52 in senior boys’ basketball, handing the Bobcats their first 3A-3 conference loss of the season.
Haydn Minton added 10 points for Hoxie (6-7, 4-6 conference). After trailing 14-11 to end the first quarter, the Mustangs rallied to lead 28-20 at halftime and 40-34 at the end of the third quarter.
Jayden Hollister scored 17 points and Ty Flippo added 15 for Walnut Ridge (12-2, 7-1 conference).
Valley View 51, Blytheville 17
BLYTHEVILLE — Anna Winkfield scored 17 points and grabbed 11 rebounds Monday to lead Valley View to a 51-17 victory over Blytheville in 4A-3 conference senior girls’ basketball.
The Lady Blazers (15-4, 6-2 conference) won their fourth conference game in six days. They led 37-10 at halftime and 51-17 at the end of the third quarter.
Manila 57, Harrisburg 10
HARRISBURG — Manila kept its 3A-3 conference record perfect Monday night with a 57-10 victory over Harrisburg in senior girls’ basketball.
The Lady Lions (19-1, 8-0 conference) led 30-4 at halftime. Sadie McDonald scored 16 points to lead Manila, followed by Olivia May with 15 and Emily Johnson with eight.
Manila (16-2, 9-0 conference) won the junior girls’ game 43-13, led by Madison Tune with 15 points, Chloe Helms with 10 and Bailey Wilson with eight.
Rector 59, EPC 36
RECTOR — Rector extended its winning streak to nine games Monday with a 59-36 rout of East Poinsett County in 2A-3 conference senior girls’ basketball.
The Lady Cougars (16-5, 8-1 conference) have won 15 of their last 16 games. Rector led 10-6 after the first quarter, 27-13 at halftime and 48-20 after the third quarter.
Ellie Ford and Madison Wolfenbarger scored 15 and 10 points, respectively, for Rector. Denissia Gaines scored 10 points for EPC.
Rector won the junior girls’ game 43-29, led by Rylee Wilburn with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Anna Isom and Libby Green added 10 points each for Rector, while Emma Parham scored eight points for EPC.
Rector won the junior B game 21-18.
Highland 40, Brookland 33BROOKLAND – Highland held Brookland to three points in the second quarter Monday and went on to earn a 40-33 victory in 4A-3 conference senior girls’ basketball.
The Lady Rebels outscored the Lady Bearcats 11-3 in the second quarter for an 18-14 halftime lead. Highland led 27-20 at the end of the third quarter.
Emma Hyslip scored 14 points, Emily Trivett 11 and Annabelle Burton eight for Highland. Kinsey Clark scored 12 points on four 3-pointers to lead Brookland (5-10, 2-6 conference).
Brookland (13-2, 7-0 conference) won the junior girls’ game 31-30, led by Evan Polsgrove with 13 points and Chloe Rodriguez with eight. Sadie Meyer scored 15 points to lead Highland.