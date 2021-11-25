HOXIE — Hoxie and McGehee play again tonight, one round earlier than last season’s Class 3A state football playoffs.
The Mustangs and Owls waged a hard-fought semifinal game last season, McGehee winning 20-18 in the rain and mud on its home field. Both teams are undefeated again this year going into tonight’s quarterfinal meeting at Hoxie’s Crider Field.
Hoxie coach Tom Sears said the two teams look much as they did going into last year’s game.
“They bring back a lot of guys, we brought back a lot of guys,” said Sears, whose team is in the quarterfinals for the third consecutive season.
Hoxie (11-0) marched through a second consecutive perfect regular season with a defense that allowed only 94 points and an offense powered by senior quarterback Cade Forrester.
While he has averaged less than 10 pass attempts per game, Forrester has completed nearly 67 percent for 1,480 yards and 22 touchdowns, with no interceptions. He also leads Hoxie in rushing with 1,058 yards and 12 touchdowns.
“He’s so smart with the ball,” Sears said. “He gets it out of his hand quick, makes good decisions, and is such a threat to run in the open field, just very dangerous back there.”
Forrester gets plenty of help from senior running back Seth Brooks, a rushing/receiving threat who has 895 all-purpose yards, and sophomore wide receiver Kayden Glenn.
Brooks, who lines up in different places depending on the set, has 554 yards and 12 touchdowns rushing, plus 226 yards and seven touchdowns receiving. Glenn has 29 receptions for 832 yards and 13 touchdowns.
Hoxie’s defense features senior linebacker Jace Benesch, who has committed to Central Arkansas. Benesch’s statistics include 114 total tackles, 13 tackles for loss, four interceptions, three forced fumbles and two touchdowns.
“He’s as good as anybody out there. I’d put him at any level, any team,” Sears said. “He could play for anybody. He’s just a kid that you see is a Division I football player. He comes to practice every single day like he’s going to play on Friday nights and it just carries over.”
Brooks and Glenn have seven and six interceptions, respectively, and they’ve combined for five defensive touchdowns.
Hoxie’s defense has four shutouts, including last week’s 42-0 rout of Cedarville. The 3A-3 champion Mustangs have scored seven defensive touchdowns while forcing 34 turnovers.
“I think this is one of the better defensive teams we’ve ever had and I thought that going into the season. I thought we had that potential, just depending on certain guys and how they developed and matured through the season,” said Sears, who is in his 23rd year as Hoxie’s head coach. “Some of our defensive linemen have done exactly that. We’ve got a couple of kids who really didn’t play much last year who really had great offseasons and have come in and are just playing phenomenal.”
McGehee (12-0) has crushed most opponents while averaging more than 46 points per game. The 3A-6 champion Owls have had only one close finish, a 15-13 victory at Class 4A quarterfinalist Crossett.
In the first two rounds of the playoffs, McGehee routed Walnut Ridge 60-12 and Melbourne 68-28. Channing Woodson led the Owls last week with 286 yards rushing and three touchdowns; quarterback Sam Polite also scored three times; and Jody Easter reached the end zone twice.
“They’ve got some backs who are really tough, run very hard, and they do a great job with play-action pass. If you put too many guys in the box, they’re going play action and they’re going to beat you deep,” Sears said. “We have to do a very good job with our big guys of controlling the line of scrimmage so we don’t have to put as many guys in the box and be able to play some pass coverage, too. It’s a tough challenge. They’re very, very explosive, a very good football team.”
The Owls are solid defensively as well, holding opponents to less than 12 points per game.
Tonight’s Hoxie-McGehee winner will have the home field advantage in the semifinals next week against the Prescott-Newport winner. The 3A state championship game is set for noon on Dec. 11 in Little Rock.