Mwikuta learning role with A-State's defense

JONESBORO — King Mwikuta is adapting to a new position with his new football team.
Mwikuta, a junior transfer from Alabama, is lining up as a defensive end this spring at Arkansas State after working as an outside linebacker for the Crimson Tide. He has been working with the No. 1 defensive unit, an indication of how things are progressing for the former four-star high school prospect from West Point, Ga.
“I think I’m picking it up fairly well,” Mwikuta said after Thursday’s practice. “Coming from the system that I came from, it’s not as complex, but I think I’m picking up faster than I ever have since being in college.”
Mwikuta (6-5, 238) joined the Red Wolves in January after playing primarily on special teams at Alabama while seeing action in 14 games as the Crimson Tide reached the CFP National Championship game last season. His impact in the kicking game included recovering a blocked punt for a touchdown against Texas A&M.
While Mwikuta said he put his hand on the ground in some instances at Alabama, depending on the defensive front and play call, he’s lining up that way every down this spring.
“I think the first thing is everything comes from a three-point stance where he’s used to playing in a two-point stance,” ASU head coach Butch Jones said. “He’s done a very good job with that. I can see his growth and maturity every single day in the defense. It’s been fun to watch. He’s going to bring a lot to our defense.
“I think he continues to learn. We’ll also do some different things in some different packages where we’ll be able to stand him up, but I really like the way he’s taken ownership in his play. He’s playing extended plays now and he’s not been used to doing that for a while. Your football stamina, your mental toughness, your physical toughness, all that comes into play, and I like his body of work so far. Every practice he gets is absolutely critical.”
Mwikuta got to know Jones during his first two seasons at Alabama, when Jones was on Nick Saban’s staff as an offensive analyst and then as special assistant to the head coach. When Mwikuta decided to leave Alabama, he placed a call to Jones and jumped on the opportunity to join the Red Wolves this semester.
Asked what has helped the Red Wolves click defensively this spring, Mwikuta pointed to Jones.
“Coach Butch, he’s just trying to instill in us the way things are supposed to be done,” Mwikuta said. “Football is supposed to be played the right way, a certain way, and if you don’t do the things that’s supposed to be done while you’re doing that, what are you doing it for, honestly? He’s just trying to get us into a game-style mentality every day, no matter what practice is, so when a game comes, you’re on.”
Mwikuta said he’s probably improved most on hand placement and striking ability as he adapts to defensive end. He said the Red Wolves have come together as a group this spring.
“Coach Butch talks about it all the time, saying like last year, they didn’t have those kind of things going on around here,” Mwikuta said of the Red Wolves, who were 2-10 last fall. “More guys are staying in and watching film after (practice), more guys are staying in and getting extra work on the field, more guys are hanging out together from different position groups. When you have a bond like that, that’s hard to break. It’s hard to break a pack.”
The Red Wolves will conduct a scrimmage today as part of their ninth practice this spring.
Jones said ASU will try to run 45-50 plays with each group, with the No. 1 offense facing the No. 1 defense, the second units scrimmaging and others working in as well. The scrimmage will include live special teams as well as different situations.
“We’ll see exactly the retention that they’ve had throughout the course of spring,” Jones said. “It’s their day just to go play football. It’s a great evaluation tool for what we need moving forward, but also what type of role individuals are going to have on our football team next year.”