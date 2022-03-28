National basketball polls include Hurricane

JONESBORO — Jonesboro continues to appear in national high school basketball polls after winning the Class 5A boys’ state championship earlier this month.
The Hurricane moved up to No. 20 last week in the 50-team MaxPreps national rankings. Jonesboro also entered the SBLive/Sports Illustrated Power 25 recently, holding down the No. 22 place in the poll on Monday.
“Number one, I really think the kids deserve it,” Jonesboro coach Wes Swift said on Monday. “I think we played the type of schedule, and had the success against the schedule, that you have to do to get some of that recognition outside the state. I’m just proud of them.”
Jonesboro (28-3) closed its season on a 19-game winning streak by defeating conference rival Marion 55-28 in the 5A state championship game. The Hurricane holds a 44-game winning streak against in-state opponents dating to December 2020.
While Class 6A state champion North Little Rock is ranked higher in national polls, the Hurricane edged the Charging Wildcats by a point for the No. 1 overall position in the final Arkansas Sports Media poll of the season two weeks ago. Jonesboro finished with nine first-place votes and 151 points to North Little Rock’s seven first-place votes and 150 points.
“That was cool,” said Swift, whose team handed North Little Rock its only in-state loss and just one of three overall. “What I like about that is it’s more than one or two people voting on it. It’s around the state and I think the more people who do it, the more accurate it is.”
Jonesboro defeated three of the final four teams in Class 6A, also including runner-up Bentonville and semifinalist Little Rock Central. Other in-state teams the Hurricane defeated non-conference play included 5A quarterfinalist Vilonia, 4A semifinalist Little Rock Mills and 3A regional qualifier Manila.
Including seven out-of-state teams, the Hurricane’s non-conference opponents won more than 78 percent of their games.
Jonesboro’s only losses came against Link Academy of Branson, Mo., Amarillo, Texas, and Orlando, Fla., Dr. Phillips. Swift said Link, the No. 4 seed for the GEICO Nationals later this week in Fort Myers, Fla., is the best team he’s coached against at the high school level.
“I was telling people that’s what it looks like when I’ve coached teams on the Nike circuit,” said Swift, whose team lost 72-41 to Link in Springfield, Mo. “That’s what teams look like, the top-level teams anyway.”
Jonesboro went 10-3 against its non-conference schedule, defeating out-of-state teams such as Knoxville (Tenn.) Catholic, Tampa (Fla.) Catholic, Springfield (Mo.) Kickapoo and Southaven (Miss.).
After losing to Jonesboro at a tournament in Bristol, Tenn., Knoxville Catholic (28-4) didn’t lose again until falling to Memphis Christian Brothers in Tennessee’s Division II-AA state championship game. Tampa Catholic and Southaven made the semifinal and quarterfinal rounds, respectively, in their states.
“We’ve played in some conferences that had up to six teams ranked in the top 10 overall in the state, but as far as the non-conference, I think that would easily be our toughest non-conference schedule we’ve played since I’ve been here,” Swift said.