JONESBORO — The 75th Northeast Arkansas Invitational high school basketball tournament closes tonight at First National Bank Arena with some unexpected championship game pairings, at least according to the tournament seedings.
Championship games in all four divisions will be played this evening, starting with Division I girls at 4 p.m. Initially scheduled for Dec. 29, the NEA finals had to be rescheduled for tonight after the Dec. 22 winter storm pushed the tournament schedule back.
Brookland is the only school to have both boys and girls teams playing in the finals this evening. The Bearcats (11-3) advanced to the championship game as the top seed in the Division II boys’ bracket, defeating Westside 70-35 and Marked Tree 49-30.
The Division II boys’ championship game is a 4A-3 conference matchup as Brookland takes on league rival Forrest City at 8:30 p.m. Seeded seventh, the Mustangs raced through their side of the bracket by defeating Salem 73-44, Rector 73-56 and Tuckerman 62-42.
The teams have met once this season, Brookland defeating Forrest City 53-46 Dec. 12 on the Mustangs’ home court.
Top-seeded Nettleton (11-1) and sixth-seeded Brookland will meet in the girls’ Division II final at 5:30 p.m. The Lady Raiders reached the championship game by beating Marmaduke 53-47 and defending champion Melbourne 41-37.
Brookland carried an 11-4 record and a seven-game winning streak into Tuesday’s regular-season game at Highland, which won the Lendel Thomas Classic last week at Harrison.
The Lady Bearcats outlasted 11th-seeded Newport 53-46 in a tough first-round game, then upset third-seeded Riverside 47-37 and second-seeded Greene County Tech 40-38 to reach the title game. Stella Parker’s jumper at the buzzer capped Brookland’s late rally in the semifinals.
The Division I boys’ championship game, scheduled for 7 p.m., matches second-seeded East Poinsett County and eighth-seeded Walnut Ridge.
After receiving a first-round bye, EPC erased an eight-point halftime deficit to defeat 10th-seeded Piggott 78-72 in the quarterfinals. The Warriors had an easier time in the semifinals, defeating 11th-seeded Trumann 79-47 as Dennis Gaines drilled six 3-pointers.
Walnut Ridge won three close games to advance through its half of the Division I bracket. The Bobcats nipped ninth-seeded Rivercrest 71-68, top-seeded Bay 79-76 in overtime and fourth-seeded Hoxie 53-50.
The Division I girls’ championship game, which starts at 4 p.m., features fifth-seeded Rivercrest and 10th-seeded Sloan-Hendrix.
Rivercrest (10-6) has won three in a row after defeating Gosnell 61-25 in a regular-season game Monday. The Lady Colts’ path through the NEA tournament included with a 65-43 victory over 12th-seeded Walnut Ridge, a 78-75 victory over fourth-seeded Buffalo Island Central and a 58-50 victory over top-seeded Marked Tree.
Sloan-Hendrix defeated seventh-seeded Bay 50-43, second-seeded Rector 59-55 and sixth-seeded Cave City 51-49 to reach the championship game.