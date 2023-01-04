JONESBORO — The 75th Northeast Arkansas Invitational high school basketball tournament closes tonight at First National Bank Arena with some unexpected championship game pairings, at least according to the tournament seedings.

Championship games in all four divisions will be played this evening, starting with Division I girls at 4 p.m. Initially scheduled for Dec. 29, the NEA finals had to be rescheduled for tonight after the Dec. 22 winter storm pushed the tournament schedule back.