NEA Tournament: Honeycutt, Darr power Westside

JONESBORO — A second-half surge helped Westside advance Saturday in the Division II boys' bracket of the Northeast Arkansas Invitational high school basketball tournament.
The eighth-seeded Warriors pulled ahead of ninth-seeded Corning in the third quarter and extended their lead into double figures in the fourth before holding off the Bobcats 62-55 in a first-round game at Brookland's Bearcat Arena.
Westside (5-3) advances to play top-seeded Brookland in the quarterfinals Friday night. All remaining games in the 75th annual tournament, starting with Tuesday's contests, will be played at Arkansas State University's First National Bank Arena.
Sixth-seeded Tuckerman advanced in the only other Division II boys' game Saturday, rolling past 11th-seeded Valley View 57-34 at Brookland.
In Division I boys' games played Saturday at Brookland, third-seeded Harrisburg defeated 14th-seeded Ridgefield Christian 57-35 and 10th-seeded Piggott upended seventh-seeded Cross County 64-52. Two Division I boys' games were held at Valley View, where 11th-seeded Trumann ousted No. 6 seed White County Central 79-67 and fifth-seeded McCrory eliminated No. 12 seed Armorel 53-40.
Corning opened an early five-point lead against Westside and held a 24-23 edge at halftime.
The Warriors (5-3) outscored the Bobcats 19-10 in the third quarter, Weston Honeycutt and Tanner Darr leading the way with seven and five points, respectively.
Up 42-34 to start the fourth quarter, Westside scored the first six points to take a 14-point lead. Honeycutt scored 11 points in the fourth quarter and finished with 23 for the game.
Darr also scored 23 points for Westside, while Eli Whitmire added eight.
Jayce Couch poured in a game-high 33 points for Corning. Eli Mason added 13 points for the Bobcats (6-5).
Tuckerman 57, Valley View 34
A dominant second half sent the Bulldogs into the Division II quarterfinals and a Dec. 27 meeting with third-seeded Buffalo Island Central.
Up 27-22 at halftime, Tuckerman (8-7) held Valley View scoreless for more than six minutes in the third quarter. The Bulldogs led 36-24 after outscoring the Blazers 9-2 in the period, then pushed their lead above 20 points in the final period.
Waylon Tackett scored 20 points to lead Tuckerman, hitting three 3-pointers. Eli Tackett, John Metzger and Amare Neal added 11 points each for the Bulldogs.
Oliver Barr scored six points to lead Valley View. Ten different players scored for the Blazers (2-5).
Trumann 79, White Co. Central 67
Five Trumann players scored in double figures as the Wildcats outlasted White County Central in a game where the teams combined to sink 24 3-point shots.
The Wildcats opened leads of 18-15 in the first quarter, 41-33 at halftime and 56-45 after three quarters. Trumann hit 11 3s as a team, with Kristian Harris sinking four while scoring 17 points.
Gavin Greenwell hit three 3s in scoring a team-high 18 points for Trumann, which advances to play Harrisburg in the Division I quarterfinals Dec. 27. Cobey Riddle added 15 points, Coda Cameron 12 and Tristin Battles 11 for the Wildcats.
White County Central hit 13 3s as a team. Ethan Hopkins led the Bears, connecting for six 3s and 26 points. Rhett Knight added 13 points and Alex Gillam 11, each making three 3s.
Harrisburg 57, Ridgefield Christian 35
The third-seeded Hornets took control quickly as they built a 15-point halftime lead on the way to a 22-point victory.
Harrisburg (8-4) led 17-7 after the first quarter and 30-15 at halftime. The Hornets, who play Trumann in the Division I quarterfinals Dec. 27, carried a 42-26 lead into the fourth quarter.
Grant Henry scored 18 points and Jason Thomas added 13 for Harrisburg. Michael Carl scored 14 points and Evan Ellenburg added eight for Ridgefield Christian.
Piggott 64, Cross County 52
Shawn-Hudson Seegraves poured in 33 points to lead the Mohawks past the Thunderbirds and into a Division I quarterfinal meeting Friday with second-seeded East Poinsett County.
Seegraves scored 19 points in the first half, finishing the outburst with two 3s as Piggott (4-5) built a 39-16 halftime lead. Cross County rallied within 50-37 at the end of the third quarter, only to see Seegraves score 11 more points in the final period.
William Lucas added 13 points for the Mohawks. Kaiden Taylor scored 16 points and Jayln Robinson 11 for Cross County.
McCrory 53, Armorel 40
Brayden Scarborough scored nine of his 11 points in the third quarter to help the fifth-seeded Jaguars pull away for a first-round victory.
McCrory led 19-12 at halftime. With Scarborough sinking three 3s in the third quarter, the Jaguars outscored the Tigers 21-12 to take a 40-24 lead.
Amare Smith added 10 points for McCrory, which will play Hoxie or Crowley's Ridge Academy in the Division I quarterfinals Friday. Caleb Brown scored 17 points and Jake Byrd added 12 for Armorel.