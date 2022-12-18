NEA Tournament: Honeycutt, Darr power Westside

Westside's Tanner Darr (1) dribbles past Corning's Luke Blanchard (4) and Jayce Couch during Saturday's Northeast Arkansas Invitational boys' Division II game at Brookland. Darr scored 23 points as Westside won 62-55.

 Gretchen Hunt / The Sun

JONESBORO — A second-half surge helped Westside advance Saturday in the Division II boys' bracket of the Northeast Arkansas Invitational high school basketball tournament.

The eighth-seeded Warriors pulled ahead of ninth-seeded Corning in the third quarter and extended their lead into double figures in the fourth before holding off the Bobcats 62-55 in a first-round game at Brookland's Bearcat Arena.