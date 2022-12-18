NEA Tournament: Lady Bearcats edge Lady Greyhounds

JONESBORO — A strong finish lifted Brookland to a first-round victory Saturday night in Division II girls' basketball at the Northeast Arkansas Invitational tournament.
The sixth-seeded Lady Bearcats outscored Newport 17-10 in the fourth quarter to earn a 53-46 victory at Valley View's Blazer Arena.
Brookland moves into the quarterfinals, where the Lady Bearcats will play Riverside or Trumann on Dec. 27. All games remaining in the tournament, which resumes Tuesday, will be played at Arkansas State University's First National Bank Arena.
Three more Division II contests were played as the tournament opened Saturday with games at Valley View and Brookland. Second-seeded Greene County Tech ousted Forrest City 45-35; fifth-seeded Melbourne eliminated Cedar Ridge 58-51; and seventh-seeded Batesville defeated Blytheville 70-53.
In Division I, second-seeded Rector routed Cross County 69-42; third-seeded White County Central outlasted Gosnell 52-45; fifth-seeded Rivercrest rolled past Walnut Ridge 65-43; eighth-seeded East Poinsett County defeated Izard County 58-49; and 10th-seeded Sloan-Hendrix upended Bay 50-43.
Brookland (8-4) led 13-11 after the first quarter and 26-24 at halftime. Newport pulled into a tie at 36 to end the third quarter.
Kinley Morris scored seven of her 16 points in the fourth quarter to help the Lady Bearcats advance with their fourth consecutive victory. Stella Parker led Brookland with 19 points.
Raigan Head scored 22 points and Niya Davis added 11 for 11th-seeded Newport.
GCT 45, Forrest City 35
GCT didn't allow more than 10 points in any quarter to win a low-scoring battle with the 15th-seeded Mustangs at Brookland.
Karley Burrow scored 11 points to lead GCT (13-2), which advances to the Division II quarterfinals and a Dec. 27 meeting with Batesville. Ava Carter, Jacey Edrington and Myiah Butler added eight points each.
GCT led 10-9 after the first quarter, 21-17 at halftime and 31-27 after the third quarter.
Kay'miayha Millbrooks scored 15 points and Charnelle Hoof added 12 for Forrest City.
Melbourne 58, Cedar Ridge 51
Melbourne rallied in the second half to defeat 12th-seeded Cedar Ridge in a meeting of last year's NEA champions at Valley View.
Cedar Ridge led 18-14 after the first quarter and still held a 29-25 lead at halftime. Melbourne edged in front, 38-37, at the end of the third quarter and went on to earn a place in Friday's Division II quarterfinals against Tuckerman or Hoxie.
Abbie Lawrence scored 11 of her 18 points in the second half for defending Division II champion Melbourne, including eight in the fourth quarter. Kylea Morgan added 17 points; Ashtyn Kimble scored all 10 of her points in the second half; and Halle Skidmore added nine points while sinking 8-of-8 at the free throw line in the fourth quarter.
Bree Horton and Maddi Rider scored 18 points each for Cedar Ridge, which was last year's Division I champion.
Batesville 70, Blytheville 53
The Lady Pioneers built a 12-point halftime lead on their way to a Division II quarterfinal meeting Dec. 27 with Greene County Tech.
Batesville (6-6) led 33-21 at halftime after outscoring Blytheville 19-8 in the second quarter of Saturday's game in Brookland. The Lady Pioneers led by 10, 50-40, after the third quarter.
Abby Hurley scored 22 points to lead Batesville, hitting 9-of-10 free throws and sinking two 3s. Salicionna Speed added 21 points and Hadley Cunningham 13 for the Lady Pioneers.
Mikayla Guess scored 26 points and McKenzie Thomas 10 for 10th-seeded Blytheville.
Rector 69, Cross County 42
Rector erupted for 43 points in the first half of its 27-point victory over 15th-seeded Cross County at Valley View. The Lady Cougars advance to the Division I quarterfinals Dec. 27 and a meeting with Sloan-Hendrix.
Carly Rodden connected for three 3s in scoring 24 points for Rector (10-5). Rodden scored 18 points in the first half as the Lady Cougars led 15-7 after the first quarter and 43-15 at halftime.
Madison Wolfenbarger sank five 3s while adding 19 points for Rector. Avery Forrester scored 12 points to lead Cross County.
White Co. Central 52, Gosnell 45
The Lady Bears outscored the 14th-seeded Lady Pirates by eight points in the second half to earn a berth in a Dec. 27 Division I quarterfinal game against Cave City or McCrory.
Gosnell led 28-27 at halftime after outscoring White County 16-12 in the second quarter of Saturday's game at Valley View. The Lady Bears came back in the third quarter to take a 40-35 lead.
McKenzie Massey scored 20 points and Gabriella Hancock added 11 for White County. Mya Britmon scored 17 points for Gosnell.
Rivercrest 65, Walnut Ridge 43
Rivercrest scored 41 points in the second half to pull away from 12th-seeded Walnut Ridge in a game at Valley View.
The Lady Colts led 24-20 at halftime after outscoring the Lady Bobcats 16-10 in the second quarter. They extended their margin to 11 points, 39-28, in the third quarter.
Brineka Taylor scored 19 points, Destiny Burks 17 and Mykayla Banks 10 for Rivercrest, which will play Buffalo Island Central or Harrisburg in a Division I quarterfinal game Friday. Taylor Forrester led Walnut Ridge with 12 points.
Sloan-Hendrix 50, Bay 43
Carley Morgan made two of her three 3-pointers during the fourth quarter Saturday at Brookland to help Sloan-Hendrix defeat seventh-seeded Bay.
Makayla Gosha scored 16 points and Katelyn Graddy added 15 for Sloan-Hendrix, which advances to play Rector in a Division I quarterfinal Dec. 27. The Lady Greyhounds led 15-5 after the first quarter, 20-17 at halftime and 30-28 after the third quarter.
Keyana Dodson scored 14 points and Hannah Lane added 10 for Bay.
EPC 58, ICC 49
Kyla Harston scored eight of her 12 points during Saturday's fourth quarter as EPC rallied past ninth-seeded Izard County at Brookland.
EPC faced a 17-9 deficit at the end of the first quarter. The Lady Warriors still trailed 29-25 at halftime and 41-37 after three quarters.
Harston was one of four players to score in double figures for EPC, which will play Marked Tree or Armorel in a Division I quarterfinal game Dec. 27. Denissia Gaines and KeAndria Johnson scored 13 points each, while Jalyn Constant added 11.
Quinn Johnson scored a game-high 28 points for ICC.