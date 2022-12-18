NEA Tournament: Lady Bearcats edge Lady Greyhounds

Batesville's Abby Hurley (30) tries to shoot over Blytheville's McKenzie Thomas (24) during Saturday's Northeast Arkansas Invitational girls' Division II game at Brookland. Hurley scored 22 points in Batesville's 70-53 victory.

 Gretchen Hunt / The Sun

JONESBORO — A strong finish lifted Brookland to a first-round victory Saturday night in Division II girls' basketball at the Northeast Arkansas Invitational tournament.

The sixth-seeded Lady Bearcats outscored Newport 17-10 in the fourth quarter to earn a 53-46 victory at Valley View's Blazer Arena.