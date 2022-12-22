JONESBORO — All games scheduled Friday in the 75th annual Northeast Arkansas Invitational high school basketball tournament at First National Bank Arena have been postponed because of Thursday’s winter storm, a tournament official said Thursday evening.
Games that were scheduled for Friday will now be played Tuesday, Dec. 27, the NEA’s Tournament’s next scheduled playing date.
Games that were scheduled for Tuesday will now be played Wednesday, Dec. 28, and the tournament semifinals are set for Thursday, Dec. 29. Championship games in all four divisions have been tentatively scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 4.
A reception for all coaches who have participated in the NEA Tournament remains scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 29. The event is set for the Embassy Suites by Hilton, 223 Red Wolf Blvd., from 1:30-3:30 p.m.