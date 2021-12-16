NEA tournament returns after one-year break

JONESBORO — A Northeast Arkansas holiday tradition returns to Arkansas State University’s campus next week.
The Northeast Arkansas Invitational, canceled last year along with other in-season high school basketball tournaments because of COVID-19, tips off Monday at First National Bank Arena. Games will be played Monday, Wednesday and Thursday next week, then Dec. 27-29 to conclude the event.
This year’s NEA tournament will be the 74th for boys’ teams and the 44th for girls’ teams. The event dates to 1947-48, when Hickory Ridge claimed the first NEA title.
“I think I speak for most everyone in that we come in more excited. Christmas didn’t seem the same without the NEA Tournament,” Nettleton girls’ coach Jason Smith said. “I know we were playing ball last year, but just to have tournaments back and especially one like the NEA, I think it’s going to make everyone have a little bit merrier of a Christmas.”
The tournament will include four divisions, two each for boys and girls. Top seeds include Blytheville in the 14-team Division II boys’ bracket; Marked Tree in the 11-team Division I boys’ bracket; Melbourne in the 12-team Division II girls’ bracket; and Cedar Ridge in the 16-team Division I girls’ bracket.
The 2018 and 2019 NEA tournaments split teams into six divisions, three each for boys and girls. Blytheville boys’ coach McKenzie Pierce is glad to see the event return to two divisions since it creates different pairings from the regular season.
“I’m excited from the standpoint that the only way I could see a conference team would be in the semifinals or finals, but obviously people have to win for that to happen,” Pierce said. “From a selfish standpoint, I was thrilled being able to be the one seed and get a bye, and second, there’s a slimmer chance maybe than in years past that I’ll have to see a conference team.”
Pierce’s Chickasaws, who were 8-3 going into Thursday night’s 4A-3 game at Highland, and third-seeded Nettleton (7-2) have split the last four championships in the NEA’s top boys’ division.
Top-four seeds in boys’ Division II also include No. 2 Brookland, which was 5-4 going into Thursday’s game against Valley View, and No. 4 Searcy (6-4).
Valley View is seeded fifth in boys’ Division II, followed by Westside, Newport, Walnut Ridge, Rivercrest, Buffalo Island Central, Hoxie, Salem, Tuckerman and Trumann.
Pierce’s team has a first-round bye before a possible quarterfinal game against Williams Baptist tournament champion Walnut Ridge (5-0), which opens the NEA against Rivercrest. He said the atmosphere of the event, especially in the semifinals and finals, helps teams prepare for big games down the road.
“You get a big crowd and all eyes are on you. There’s no school, so everybody is there to watch the tournament,” Pierce said. “You’re in a big arena and you play in front of a lot of people at a neutral site. It’s the only tournament you can go to, to really get that state tournament-type feel.”
Marked Tree, which won its most recent NEA title in 2017, is the No. 1 seed in boys’ Division 1. The Indians (10-1) have won 10 consecutive games, including Wednesday night’s victory over BIC in the Jennings tournament final at Armorel.
Ridgefield Christian (9-7) won NEA championships in 2018 and 2019. The Warriors are 4-1 in the 1A-3 conference, their only loss to Marked Tree.
Riverside is the No. 3 seed in boys’ Division I, followed by Marmaduke, Crowley’s Ridge Academy, Bay, White County Central, East Poinsett County, Cedar Ridge, Harrisburg and Armorel.
Defending Class 2A state champion Melbourne (9-0) and Nettleton (9-2) lead the 12-team field in girls’ Division II. Marmaduke, which carried a 15-0 record into Thursday’s game against Cross County, is the No. 3 seed and Salem (9-1), last year’s 2A state runner-up, is fourth.
Melbourne edged Nettleton 54-49 when the teams met in November.
“I’ve been involved in 21 NEA tournaments and I think, top to bottom, one seed through 12 seed, this is the best field we’ve ever had in that division,” said Smith, whose team hosts Lake Hamilton tonight. “In the past there may have been some better overall teams, but as far as one through 12, there’s a lot of good basketball teams in there. I would say the majority of them will all make the state tournament.”
Greene County Tech is the No. 5 seed in girls’ Division II, followed by Tuckerman, Searcy, Brookland, Riverside, Hoxie, Batesville and Highland.
Smith, whose team has won an NEA title in four of the last five tournaments, said the first round should produce interesting matchups, followed by four quality quarterfinal games.
“The quarterfinals, I really believe it will be four outstanding basketball games,” Smith said. “I could see there being some upsets in the quarterfinals just because how good the teams are in the field.”
Cedar Ridge is the No. 1 seed in girls’ Division I. Manila, which took a 12-0 record into Thursday’s game against Rivercrest, is the No. 2 seed. The Lady Lions were one of three NEA champions in 2019.
White County Central is seeded third while Westside (4-4), which won Tuesday at Brookland, is the No. 4 seed.
Cave City is the No. 5 seed in girls’ Division I, followed by Bay, Buffalo Island Central and Trumann from six through nine. Other teams in the girls’ Division I field include Newport, EPC, Harrisburg, Rivercrest, Walnut Ridge, Marked Tree, Armorel and Izard County.
Semifinal games in all four divisions are scheduled for Dec. 28. The championship games are scheduled for Dec. 29.
Westside boys’ coach Mark Whitmire admits to being fidgety last December without an NEA Tournament. He’s glad to take his team back this year.
“It’s always a big deal for everyone here in Northeast Arkansas. I’ve been coaching 22 years and I’ve been in it every year except when they didn’t have it last year,” Whitmire said. “We look forward to it. I think it’s a great atmosphere. It’s one of those places where everyone can come and watch, stay all day. That makes it a lot of fun for the spectators. I think it’s a great tournament and I’m glad it’s back on.”