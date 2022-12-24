JONESBORO — The 75th annual Northeast Arkansas Invitational high school basketball tournament is scheduled to resume Tuesday following the postponement of Friday’s games.
Games that were scheduled for Friday will now be played Tuesday, the NEA’s Tournament’s next scheduled playing date.
Five boys’ games are among Tuesday’s games. Fourth-seeded Marked Tree and 12th-seeded Newport meet at 4:30 p.m., second-seeded Rector and seventh-seeded Forrest City collide at 7:30, and top-seeded Brookland plays eighth-seeded Wednesday in the Division II boys’ bracket Tuesday.
In Division I boys, fourth-seeded Hoxie and fifth-seeded McCrory meet at 3 p.m., while second-seeded East Poinsett County and 10th-seeded Piggott play at 6 p.m.
Tuesday’s slate begins with a first-round game in Division I girls as top-seeded Marked Tree and 16th-seeded Armorel play at 9 a.m. Fourth-seeded Buffalo Island Central and fifth-seeded Rivercrest play in the Division I girls’ quarterfinals at noon.
Eighth-seeded Marmaduke and ninth-seeded Westside play a first-round Division II girls’ game at 10:30 a.m. Fourth-seeded Tuckerman and fifth-seeded Melbourne meet in a Division II quarterfinal at 1:30 p.m.
Games that were initially scheduled for Tuesday will now be played Wednesday, and the tournament semifinals are set for Thursday, Dec. 29. Championship games will be played Jan. 4 or Jan. 11.
A reception for all coaches who have participated in the NEA Tournament remains scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 29. The event is set for the Embassy Suites by Hilton, 223 Red Wolf Blvd., from 1:30-3:30 p.m.