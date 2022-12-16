JONESBORO — A milestone year for the Northeast Arkansas Invitational basketball tournament begins this weekend.
The 75th annual NEA tournament starts Saturday with seven games at Valley View and eight at Brookland. Arkansas State University's First National Bank Arena will be the site for the five remaining tournament dates, the first of which will be Tuesday.
Nearly 3,900 games, boys and girls combined, have been played in the NEA since it began in 1947 according to Logan Dungan, who keeps tournament records and posts facts from its history on the event's Facebook page. A total of 132 schools have participated in the boys' tournament, while 104 have taken part in the girls' tournament, which is in its 45th year.
Nettleton girls' coach Tim Hawkins has seen the tournament from different angles over the years. Hawkins participated in the NEA as a Sloan-Hendrix player in the 1970s, when the tournament was held at Indian Fieldhouse. He coached Valley View to a girls' NEA championship in 2014.
"It's something I went to as an elementary kid, just to go and hang out," Hawkins said. "My coaches would let us ride down with them and we'd hang out all day and night, watch games every night we could. I've always enjoyed being in it."
Hawkins' Lady Raiders are the No. 1 seed in Division II, the upper girls' bracket. The No. 1 seed in Division II boys belongs to Brookland.
Games start Saturday at 10:30 a.m. at Brookland and at noon at Valley View. Tournament dates next week include Tuesday and Friday, Dec. 23.
The tournament resumes Dec. 27. Semifinal games will be played Dec. 28 and championship games are scheduled for Dec. 29.
Brookland (7-3) was selected as the No. 1 seed in boys' Division II. The Bearcats, whose losses are against Pine Bluff, Osceola and Blytheville, will play their NEA opener Dec. 23 against Saturday's Westside-Corning winner.
If the Bearcats play Westside, their NEA opener would be a rematch of Monday's 4A-3 conference game at Bearcat Arena. Brookland also plays Valley View on Tuesday before turning its full attention to the NEA.
"That's our main concern. Once that's over, then we can kind of concentrate on who we may play, and it might be Westside again with the bracket," Brookland coach Bobby Gross said. "That's the one disadvantage of having your conference teams in the same tournament. That's just part of it. We've played conference teams before and it's not really what you want to do, but that's part of a local tournament."
Rector (9-0) and Buffalo Island Central (9-2) are seeded second and third, respectively. The Cougars and Mustangs are scheduled to play a 2A-3 conference game tonight.
Fourth-seeded Marked Tree (8-1), which played Osceola on Thursday night, won the Division I title last season.
Riverside (15-4) is the No. 5 seed. Coach Buster Campbell is making a tournament-record 46th appearance as a coach in this year's event; his Rebels already have two titles this season after winning the Williams Baptist and Gearld Jennings tournaments.
Forrest City, which was 4-8 going into Thursday's game against Westside, is in the boys' tournament for the first time since 1997. A 4A quarterfinalist last year, the seventh-seeded Mustangs have lost to North Little Rock, Blytheville, Farmington and Fayetteville, among others. They play Salem on Tuesday.
Brookland edged Forrest City 53-46 Monday, led by Cole Kirby with 19 points and Masen Woodall with 17. Kirby's season has also included a game-winning 3-pointer against West Memphis in the Barry Pruitt Hurricane Classic.
"Teams have played several games since the seeding meeting and you really never know," Gross said. "Teams are still evolving, teams are still coming out of football. A team can change a lot in three weeks. Regardless of the classification, it's going to be a good tournament."
Last year's Division II finalists are not in the field. Blythevile, the 2021 champion, is playing in the Poplar Bluff Showdown later this month, while Nettleton will participate in the Ronnie Brogdon Invitational at Highland.
Bay was last year's runner-up in boys' Division I and the Yellowjackets (11-7) are the No. 1 seed in that bracket this year. The No. 2 seed belongs to East Poinsett County.
If the top seedings hold through the semifinals of girls' Division II, the title game would match two 5A-East rivals, top-seeded Nettleton (8-0) and second-seeded Greene County Tech (11-2). Former Nettleton coach Jason Smith, who led the Lady Raiders to nine NEA titles and four runner-up finishes, is in his first year at GCT.
Nettleton, which hosts Jonesboro tonight, won the Lyon College tournament last weekend. The Lady Raiders, who will play Marmaduke or Westside in their NEA opener Dec. 27, own victories over Searcy and Bryant, among others.
"We've played really solid defensively. Our offense has been up and down a little bit," Hawkins said. "We're starting to see some zones because we have two bigs in there a lot of times and people are packing zones, but we're shooting the ball from 3-point percentage at about a 33-percent clip, which we can live with that as a team."
Riverside (14-4) and Tuckerman (12-2) are seeded third and fourth, respectively, in girls' Division II. The teams have split two meetings this season.
Defending champion Melbourne (5-3) is the No. 5 seed. The Lady Bearkatz, who are scheduled to play Salem this evening, defeated Highland in the Izard County tournament finals last weekend and beat Mountain View on Tuesday.
Hawkins has also been impressed with sixth-seeded Brookland, which was 6-4 going into Thursday's game against Rivercrest.
"Brookland has played good basketball down there with Tech on that end (of the bracket). Brookland, I know they had Little Rock Christian down and had a chance to beat them in the Paragould tournament," Hawkins said. "Tech, I've kept up with their scores and they've been playing pretty well defensively, and Brookland beat Jonesboro also. I think it's going to be a real competitive tournament."
Marked Tree (7-4) is the No. 1 seed in girls' Division I. Rector (8-5), which posted a double-overtime victory over Marmaduke earlier in the week, is the No. 2 seed.
All-day admission Saturday at either site is $8. An all-day pass for playing dates at ASU is $10 each day.
NEA Schedule
Saturday's games
Seedings in parentheses
At Valley View
Rivercrest (5) vs. Walnut Ridge (12), girls' Division I, noon
Rector (2) vs. Cross County (15), girls' Division I, 1:30 p.m.
Melbourne (5) vs. Cedar Ridge (12), girls' Division II, 3 p.m.
White County Central (3) vs. Gosnell (14), girls' Division I, 4:30 p.m.
White County Central (6) vs. Trumann (11), boys' Division I, 6 p.m.
McCrory (5) vs. Armorel (12), boys' Division I, 7:30 p.m.
Brookland (6) vs. Newport (11), girls' Division II, 9 p.m.
At Brookland
East Poinsett County (8) vs. Izard County (9), girls' Division I, 10:30 a.m.
Bay (7) vs. Sloan-Hendrix (10), girls' Division I, noon
Greene County Tech (2) vs. Forrest City (15), girls' Division II, 1:30 p.m.
Batesville (7) vs. Blytheville (10), girls' Division II, 3 p.m.
Westside (8) vs. Corning (9), boys' Division II, 4:30 p.m.
Tuckerman (6) vs. Valley View (11), boys' Division II, 6 p.m.
Cross County (7) vs. Piggott (10), boys' Division I, 7:30 p.m.
Harrisburg (3) vs. Ridgefield Christian (14), boys' Division I, 9 p.m.