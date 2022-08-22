MOUNTAIN HOME — Jonesboro held the upper hand on Mountain Home when the two teams played their starters in Friday's football benefit game at Bomber Stadium.
The Bombers fared much better when the backups took the field during the second half.
Mountain Home outscored Jonesboro 24-0 in the second half for a 31-28 scrimmage victory, winning on a field goal in the final seconds. Jonesboro led 28-7 at halftime and was still up 21 points when the starters went out one possession into the second half, Jonesboro coach Randy Coleman said.
"Overall in all three phases we were pretty pleased," said Coleman, whose team opens the season Friday night at West Memphis. "The night kind of left a bad taste in your mouth the way it finished, but it is what it is, it's a scrimmage game, and you take away what you can take away. The best thing you can take away is we got a lot of good film to learn from."
Coleman said the Hurricane had negative-37 total yards in the second half.
Negative plays have been a concern for Coleman with Jonesboro changing to more of a run-based offense that includes the option.
Another concern popped up late last week.
"When you're running the option, you worry about turnovers, but we were worried about negative plays because any time you're pitching the ball in the shotgun, you're worried about negative plays," Coleman said. "When you're in a position that you're behind the chains, so to speak, you really worry about what kind of offense we can be or the struggles we would have in second and third and long.
"We didn't have many negative runs per se, but the big issues came when (center) Kathon Green broke his hand last Wednesday. The snaps were an issue Friday night. We had 15 negative plays and eight of them were bad snaps. That's just something that was thrust upon us late and you kind of feared it might be an issue, and it turned out to be an issue."
Junior quarterback Terrance Brown was 5-of-9 passing for 187 yards and three touchdowns. Senior wide receiver Phillip Tillman had two receptions for 87 yards and two touchdowns, while senior running back Brock McCoy had a 71-yard touchdown reception.
Coleman said the Hurricane had positives on both sides of the football.
"I'm really pleased with the way we threw the ball and I was pleased with the way our defensive line played with the starters," Coleman said. "Fred Giles was as dominant as we thought he would be and I thought Jonathan Milton and Travis Neal on the defensive line played really well."
Jonesboro was without two linebackers, sophomore Markeice Stafford and senior Scott Williams. The Hurricane also played without senior safety Will Thyer and junior offensive lineman Alex Hyneman. Coleman is hopeful all four will return this week.
Friday's game will be the 65th meeting between the Hurricane and the Blue Devils. West Memphis leads the series 33-29-2, but Jonesboro won last year's meeting 40-0.
ASM Preseason Poll
The Arkansas Sports Media Overall Top 10 high school football teams and the top five in Classes 7A, 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A and 2A and the top three in the two 8-man divisions, as voted by a panel of sports media from around the state for the 2022 preseason. Ranking is given with first-place votes received, records, total points and ranking from last year’s final poll:
OVERALL
;Record;Pts;Prv
1. Bryant (14);0-0;146;1
2. Conway;0-0;128;3
3. North Little Rock;0-0;92;5
4. Bentonville;0-0;87;6
5. Fayetteville (1);0-0;85;2
6. Pulaski Academy ;0-0;84;5
7. Greenwood;0-0;70;9
8. Cabot;0-0;38;10
9. Bentonville West;0-0;26;–
10. Benton;0-0 ;21;–
Others receiving votes: Little Rock Parkview 14, Little Rock Christian 13, Springdale Har-Ber 8, Fort Smith Northside 6, Joe T. Robinson 5, Shiloh Christian 1, Warren 1.
CLASS 7A
;Record;Pts;Prv
1. Bryant (14);0-0;73;1
2. Conway;0-0 57;3
3. North Little Rock;0-0;33;4
4. Bentonville;0-0;30;5
5. Fayetteville (1);0-0;24;2
Others receiving votes: Cabot 6, Bentonville West 2.
CLASS 6A
;Record;Pts;Prv
1. Pulaski Academy (10);0-0;68;–
2. Greenwood (3);0-0;63;2
3. Benton (2);0-0;37;4
4. LR Christian;0-0;28;–
5. Lake Hamilton;0-0;14;5
Others receiving votes: El Dorado 11, Marion 4.
CLASS 5A
;Record;Pts;Prv
1. LR Parkview (11);0-0;67;–
2. Joe T. Robinson (3);0-0;51;–
3. Shiloh Christian (1);0-0;44;–
4. Camden Fairview;0-0;25;–
5. Wynne;0-0;16;–
Others receiving votes: Harrison 8, Farmington 7, Magnolia 7.
CLASS 4A
;Record;Pts;Prv
1. Arkadelphia (9);0-0;67;3
2. Warren (5);0-0;66;4
3. Stuttgart (1);0-0;40;5
4. Ashdown;0-0;23;–
5. Ozark;0-0;9;–
Others receiving votes: Harding Academy 8, Pocahontas 4, Rivercrest 4, Malvern 3, Lonoke 1.
CLASS 3A
;Record;Pts;Prv
1. Prescott (12);0-0;69;2
2. Booneville (3);0-0;61;4
3. Charleston;0-0;33;–
4. Hoxie;0-0;24;5
5. Glen Rose;0-0;15;–
Others receiving votes: Rison 10, Newport 7, Melbourne 4, Camden Harmony Grove 1.
CLASS 2A
;Record;Pts;Prv
1. Hazen (10);0-0;67;–
2. Des Arc (4);0-0;58;4
3. Mount Ida;0-0;40 ;–
4. Hector;0-0;17;-
5. Poyen;0-0;15;5
(tie) East Poinsett Co. (1);0-0;15;–
Others receiving votes: Bigelow 6, Dierks 3, McCrory 2, Clarendon 1, Marked Tree 1.
8-MAN (4A-3A)
;Record;Pts;Prv
1. Fountain Lake (9);0-0;33;–
2. Subiaco Academy (4);0-0;31;–
3. Mountain View (1);0-0;14;–
Others receiving votes: Marshall 4, Cedar Ridge (1) 3, Parkers Chapel 2, Genoa Central 2, Rose Bud 1.
8-MAN (2A-1A)
;Record;Pts;Prv
1. Strong-Huttig (12);0-0;42;–
2. Mountain Pine (3);0-0;32;–
3. Rector;0-0;14;–
Others receiving votes: Brinkley 2.