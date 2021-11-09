JONESBORO — Briley Pena sored 24 points Monday night to lead Nettleton to a 53-29 victory over Wynne in a senior girls’ basketball benefit game.
Diamond Kimble added nine points and eight rebounds for the Lady Raiders, who led 25-18 at halftime. Derionna Spencer scored 12 points for Wynne.
Nettleton won the junior girls’ game 47-15. Kiyuna Glayson scored 10 points and Ta’kylah Marshall added eight for Nettleton.
Blytheville 61, GCT 44
BLYTHEVILLE — Blytheville dominated the second half Monday night to defeat Greene County Tech 61-44 in a senior boys’ basketball benefit game.
GCT led 33-30 at halftime after drilling seven 3-pointers. Blytheville outscored GCT 19-2 in the third quarter, taking a 49-35 lead.
Rashaud Marshall scored 25 points to lead Blytheville. Travis Anderson added 11 points and Shemar Marshall finished with eight.
Garrett Cupp scored 12 points and Tyler Vincent finished with nine for GCT.
Corning 55, Maynard 40
CORNING — Whitley Bolen scored 11 of her 21 points in the third quarter Monday night as Corning took control on the way to a 55-40 victory over Maynard in senior girls’ basketball.
Maynard led 16-10 after the first quarter and 25-23 at halftime. With Bolen leading the way, Corning outscored Maynard 22-10 in the third quarter to take a 45-35 lead.
Kenlie Watson added 14 points for Corning (1-0). Amanda Nelson scored 16 points and Madeline Jones added 12 for Maynard.
Maynard won the junior girls’ game 30-27 as Cree Williford scored 11 points. Katie Karr led Corning with 10 points.
Maynard 48, Corning 45
CORNING — Maynard edged Corning 48-45 Monday night in senior boys’ basketball.
Drey Beasley scored 18 points and Alex James added 12 for Maynard (2-5). After trailing 18-10 at the end of the first quarter, the Tigers rallied to lead 25-24 at halftime. Corning led 39-37 at the end of the third quarter.
Jayce Couch scored 17 points and Luke Blanchard added 10 for Corning (0-1).
Corning won the junior boys’ game 26-20.
Riverside 50, Blytheville 27LAKE CITY — Sophomores Amber Courtney and Gracie Washington combined for 26 points Monday to lead Riverside to a 50-27 Courtney scored 14 points and Washington added 12 for the Lady Rebels (5-0). Riverside led 25-14 at halftime and 43-20 after the third quarter.
Tuckerman 46, Hoxie 41TUCKERMAN — Tuckerman sank five of six free throws in the final minute Monday to defeat Hoxie 46-41 in senior girls’ basketball.
The game was close throughout as Hoxie led 19-17 at halftime and Tuckerman held a 27-26 lead at the end of the third quarter.
Shanley Williams scored 15 points and Ansley Dawson added 13 for Tuckerman (4-0). Jaecie Brown scored 18 points and Bailey Prater finished with 11 for Hoxie (0-1).
Rector 62, Marked Tree 24RECTOR — Rector opened a 31-point halftime lead Monday night and went on to defeat Marked Tree 62-24 in senior girls’ basketball.
Carly Rodden scored 11 points to lead the Lady Cougars. Rector led 21-9 after the first quarter, 40-9 at halftime and 49-15 after three quarters.
Kiasia Burns scored 20 points for Marked Tree.
Marked Tree won the junior high game 42-29, led by Zyonna Anderson with 12 points and Alesia Rand with 11. Rector was led by Maggie Rabjohn with 12 points.
Marked Tree won the seventh-grade game.
MacArthur 49, Valley View B 18JONESBORO — MacArthur rolled past Valley View’s B team 49-18 Monday in the first round of the Jack Moore Invitational junior boys’ basketball tournament.
C.J. Larry scored 11 points and Tramon Butler added 10 for MacArthur, which played Brookland in the second round Tuesday night.