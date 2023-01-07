PARAGOULD — Nettleton opened 5A-East conference play with a sweep of Greene County Tech on Friday night.
Taylor Smith scored 25 points in the boys' game as the Raiders held off the Eagles 68-64. Nettleton won the girls' game 37-27 after limiting GCT to two points in the fourth quarter.
Smith scored 16 points in the second half, eight in each of the last two quarters, to power the Raiders (12-4, 1-0 conference). He hit two 3-pointers in the third quarter as Nettleton increased its lead from 29-26 at halftime to 46-41 at the end of the period.
DeShun Jackson added 13 points, Derodrick Moton 12 and Jordan Pigram nine for the Raiders, who host Marion on Tuesday.
Garrett Cupp scored 14 points, Cole Puckett 13, Benji Goodman 10 and Landon Stuart 10 for GCT (16-2, 0-1 conference). The Eagles travel to Batesville on Tuesday.
Nettleton (13-1, 1-0 conference) outscored GCT (13-4, 0-1) 11-2 in the fourth quarter of the girls' game as the Lady Raiders faced former coach Jason Smith for the first time.
GCT led 4-2 after the first quarter. The teams were tied at 15 at halftime and Nettleton led 26-25 at the end of the third quarter.
Carmen McShan hit two 3-pointers in leading Nettleton with 12 points. Akyria James added seven points for the Lady Raiders.
Acey Fahr scored 11 points and Ava Carter added 10 for GCT.