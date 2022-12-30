JONESBORO — Nettleton won a close game Thursday on a day of upsets in girls’ basketball at the Northeast Arkansas Invitational tournament.

The Lady Raiders eliminated defending champion Melbourne 41-37 in the Division II semifinals. Nettleton advanced to next Wednesday’s finals to play sixth-seeded Brookland, which stunned second-seeded Greene County Tech 40-38 when Stella Parker scored at the buzzer to complete a game-ending 11-0 run.