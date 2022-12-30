JONESBORO — Nettleton won a close game Thursday on a day of upsets in girls’ basketball at the Northeast Arkansas Invitational tournament.
The Lady Raiders eliminated defending champion Melbourne 41-37 in the Division II semifinals. Nettleton advanced to next Wednesday’s finals to play sixth-seeded Brookland, which stunned second-seeded Greene County Tech 40-38 when Stella Parker scored at the buzzer to complete a game-ending 11-0 run.
Lower seeds won both Division I girls’ semifinals. Fifth-seeded Rivercrest knocked off top-seeded Marked Tree 58-50, while 10th-seeded Sloan-Hendrix eliminated sixth-seeded Cave City 51-49.
All four boys’ semifinal games concluded after press time Thursday.
Championship games in all four divisions are scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 4, starting with Division I girls at 4 p.m. The Division II girls’ final is set for 5:30 p.m.; Division I boys at 7 p.m.; and Division II boys at 8:30 p.m.
GCT held a 38-29 lead over Brookland with less than three minutes remaining in the game. Parker hit a 3-pointer to start the Lady Bearcats’ rally with just over two minutes to play, followed by a Kinley Morris 3 that brought Brookland within 38-35.
Macy Slater sank a 3 to tie the game at 38 and, after a defensive stop, Parker drilled the game-winner to send the Lady Bearcats to the finals.
“The kids were just very resilient. They didn’t give up,” Brookland coach Mitchell Weber said. “Tech ballooned the lead right there very, very late. They did it twice, they had two separate nine-point leads. We didn’t call timeout until we hit a 3 to cut it to six. I don’t know what to say other than just getting stops when you needed them and we ended up getting the last shot and making it.”
Parker finished with 10 points, all in the second half. Evan Polsgrove added nine points and Slater eight for Brookland.
The Lady Bearcats (11-4) sank eight 3s as a team as they extended their winning streak to seven games. Brookland has won nine of its last 10.
Zoie Reynolds scored eight points for GCT, followed by Karley Burrow, Acey Fahr and Jacey Edrington with seven each. The Lady Eagles (14-3) led 21-16 at halftime and 29-24 after the third quarter.
Nettleton (11-1) trailed 19-12 in the second quarter before coming back to lead Melbourne 24-22 at halftime. The Lady Raiders pulled away from a 35-35 tie in the fourth quarter.
Makenzie Williams scored 10 points and Carmen McShan added eight for Nettleton. Hallie Skidmore scored eight points for Melbourne.
The Lady Raiders erased a 10-point halftime deficit Wednesday to defeat Marmaduke 53-47 in the quarterfinals. Marmaduke led 26-16 at halftime, but the Lady Raiders roared back to lead 38-36 at the end of the third quarter.
Makenzie Williams scored 14 points, including 12 in the second half, and grabbed 12 rebounds to lead Nettleton.
Kyla Williams added 11 points, all in the second half, and Donna Douglas added 10 points.
Makenzie Hampton scored 14 points to lead Marmaduke, with Maranda Bear and Chancey Henry adding 13 each.
Rivercrest 58, Marked Tree 50
Brineka Taylor and Destiny Burks led a fourth-quarter surge that sent Rivercrest to the Division I championship game.
Taylor scored seven points and Burks six as Rivercrest (9-6) outscored Marked Tree 19-11 in the fourth quarter. The teams were tied at 39 entering the fourth quarter.
Rivercrest led 22-10 after the first quarter. Marked Tree closed the gap in the second quarter, pulling within 28-27.
Taylor scored 24 points to lead Rivercrest. Burks added 17 and Zakiyah Brownlee 11 for the Lady Colts.
Tink Brown scored 21 points and Zyonna Anderson added 13 for Marked Tree (11-5).
Sloan-Hendrix 51, Cave City 49
Sloan-Hendrix continued its run through the Division I girls’ bracket with Thursday’s 51-49 victory over Cave City.
Makayla Gosha scored a game-high 27 points to lead the Lady Greyhounds, who knocked off seventh-seeded Bay and second-seeded Rector to reach the semifinals. Katelyn Graddy added 17 points for Sloan-Hendrix.
The Lady Greyhounds took a 20-11 halftime lead by outscoring the Cavewomen 15-7 in the second quarter. Cave City moved within eight points, 35-27, at the end of the third quarter. Gosha scored nine points in the fourth quarter to help Sloan-Hendrix hold on for the victory.
Kambrea Fowler scored all 17 of her points, including five 3-pointers, to lead Cave City’s rally. Maggie Adams added 13 points for the Cavewomen.