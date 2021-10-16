JONESBORO — Nettleton kept its record perfect with little trouble Friday night.
The Raiders put 41 points on the scoreboard during the first half of their Homecoming game, then tacked on 14 more in the third quarter to rout Greene County Tech 55-7 in 5A-East conference football.
Cameron Scarlett ran for two touchdowns and threw for another, while Koby Bradley scored three rushing touchdowns for the Raiders (7-0, 4-0 conference). Nettleton is one of only three undefeated teams remaining in Class 5A, joining Vilonia and Greenbrier.
Scarlett opened Nettleton’s scoring on a 4-yard run with 10:17 remaining in the opening quarter. The Raiders added a safety on a GCT punt at the 7:27 mark for an 8-0 lead.
Scarlett scored again, this time on a 9-yard run, with 5:42 remaining in the first quarter and Bradley added a 31-yard touchdown run at the 3:03 mark to give Nettleton a 22-0 lead.
The Raiders scored three more touchdowns in the second quarter. Bradley scored on a 40-yard run only nine seconds into the period, then reached the end zone on a 62-yard run with 7:21 remaining in the half. Scarlett threw a 41-yard touchdown pass to Jaden Brown with 1:54 remaining to set the 41-0 halftime score.
Reserves added two more touchdowns in the third quarter for the Raiders. Ke’Andre Pope scored on a 13-yard run with 8:59 remaining in the period and Curtez Smith reached the end zone on a 1-yard run as Nettleton’s lead grew to 55-0.
GCT (3-4, 1-3 conference) avoided a shutout when Matthew Akins scored on a 59-yard run with 6:40 remaining in the game.
Nettleton, which travels to Forrest City next Friday, has limited opponents to single-digit points in each of its four conference games.