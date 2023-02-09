JONESBORO — Nettleton High School honored three senior football standouts who have signed to play at the college level during a ceremony Wednesday at Raider Gym.

All three players have signed with NCAA Division II programs. Defensive lineman Jordan Pigram is going to Northwest Missouri State; linebacker Blake Brown is headed for Arkansas Tech; and offensive lineman Khi’len Gates is on his way to Lincoln (Mo.).

