JONESBORO — Nettleton High School honored three senior football standouts who have signed to play at the college level during a ceremony Wednesday at Raider Gym.
All three players have signed with NCAA Division II programs. Defensive lineman Jordan Pigram is going to Northwest Missouri State; linebacker Blake Brown is headed for Arkansas Tech; and offensive lineman Khi’len Gates is on his way to Lincoln (Mo.).
Pigram (6-3, 265) initially made a verbal commitment to Ouachita Baptist before opting for six-time national champion Northwest Missouri State. The Bearcats were a top-10 team last season, reaching the second round of the Division II playoffs before losing a close game to No. 1 Grand Valley State.
“Northwest, it was different. I like the facility, I like the school and the football team,” Pigram said. “My goal for me was to get out of Arkansas and they reached out to me, and I really like them.”
Pigram was a two-time Class 5A all-state choice for the Raiders whose career totals included 46 tackles for loss. He had 65 tackles, including 16 for loss and seven sacks, as a senior.
Also a star on the Raider basketball team, Pigram wants to improve his speed before suiting up for the Bearcats.
“The biggest thing I’m going to be working on is my speed, my speed and my twitchiness. I’ve got to get that up if I want to go pro, because they send players to the league,” Pigram said. “If I want to go to the league, I have to get bigger, stronger, faster, get better at everything.”
Brown (6-1, 205) opted for Arkansas Tech after considering Fort Hays State (Kan.) and Missouri Baptist. Distance was a drawback with Fort Hays and Brown said he had a better connection with Arkansas Tech’s coaches than the staff at Missouri Baptist.
“When I first got there, I felt like I had an immediate connection with the coaches. I liked what they had going on, liked what they were building,” Brown said. “I liked the facilities, the facilities are really nice, and the campus, I love the campus. It’s bigger than what I thought it was going to be. I’m excited for my next four years there.”
Brown, who hopes to add another 25 pounds of muscle before joining the Wonder Boys, was also a two-time all-state selection at Nettleton. He made 115 tackles, including 14 for loss, as a senior.
“Making a decision on college is a really hard thing to do,” Brown said. “It’s tough and I’m glad I found the right place for me.”
Gates (6-1, 282), an all-conference selection, anchored the Raiders’ offensive line at left tackle. He expects to move to an interior offensive line position with the Blue Tigers.
“I’m pretty sure I’ll be playing guard, right or left, so I can pull more and be more athletic,” Gates said. “At my size, I can’t really play tackle, so I’ll move inside.”
Gates said he also talked to Central Oklahoma before choosing Lincoln, which is in the process of moving to the Great Lakes Valley Conference, which is based in Indianapolis.
Like Pigram, Gates is hoping to improve his speed before suiting up at the next level.
“Just getting faster. I can move pretty well, but I’m playing better competition so I have to get better at that,” Gates said. “Pass protection is always a big thing. All around, I want to get better at everything.”