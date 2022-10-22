JONESBORO — Nettleton took care of its assignment Friday night at Raider Field.
Curtez Smith scored two rushing touchdowns and caught one of Maddox Hampton's three touchdown passes to lead the Raiders to a 34-20 victory over 5A-East conference foe Forrest City.
The victory kept the Raiders (7-1, 4-1 conference) in the hunt for a second consecutive 5A-East crown with two games remaining. Nettleton will visit league leader Valley View next Friday, then return to Raider Field the following week for another showdown with Wynne to end the regular season.
Smith scored twice in the first quarter as the Raiders took a 13-0 lead. Nettleton opened the scoring on Hampton's 24-yard touchdown pass to Smith with 9:21 left in the first quarter, then pushed its lead to double digits when Smith scored on a 35-yard run with 4:26 remaining.
Hampton's second touchdown pass, an 11-yard toss to Adarian Blackburn, helped the Raiders take a 20-0 lead with 8:51 remaining in the second quarter. After Forrest City (1-7, 1-4) scored its first touchdown, Hampton found Braylon King on a 4-yard touchdown pass with 33 seconds left in the half to set the 27-6 halftime score.
The Mustangs scored the only points of the third quarter, cutting their deficit to 27-14. The Raiders added their last touchdown with 3:08 remaining in the game when Smith scored on a 3-yard run for a 34-14 lead.
Forrest City scored in the final minute to set the final score.