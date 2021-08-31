JONESBORO — Nettleton and Pocahontas have rescheduled their high school football game for Sept. 17, coaches for both teams said Tuesday.
The Raiders and Redskins were scheduled to play this Friday in Nettleton’s home opener. Pocahontas is without 17 players who are in quarantine this week due to COVID-19, head coach Charles Baty said, and the teams were able to push the game back since both had an open date in two weeks.
“I’m so happy we were able to reschedule. We both had a bye that week and Coach (Steven) Hampton really worked with us, him and his administration, to allow us to play that week,” Baty said. “We’re all on the same page, it’s about kids, and I’m very, very grateful to them for allowing us to reschedule for that date and working with us on that.”
Baty said Pocahontas has seven starters in quarantine. Some would not be able to return until the day of the game if the team played this week, he said.
As of now, the Redskins are still scheduled to play Sept. 10 at Paragould. Pocahontas’ junior high team remains on track to host Nettleton on Thursday, Baty said, although he said some players on that squad are in quarantine as well.
Pocahontas opened the season with a 20-14 victory over Southside last week. Baty said the Redskins were missing 10 total players last Friday, including three starters, adding that two starters returned from quarantine the day of the game.
Hampton said Nettleton was without five or six players in its season opener last Friday because of COVID-19 contact tracing. The Raiders were without one starter in their 35-0 victory over Blytheville.
Nettleton will host Mountain Home next week before playing Pocahontas on Sept. 17.
“Fortunately we share the same open date,” Hampton said of his team and Pocahontas. “We’re going to reschedule it for that date and that way we can play the game, give our kids an opportunity to get the game in. Me and Coach Baty, we’ve been playing the last four or five years. It’s good competition and we want to do what’s best for the kids, to give them every opportunity to play.”
Arkansas Activities Association policy this year allows teams to reschedule games because of COVID-19 if both share an open date. However, most teams do not have open dates once conference play begins later this month, and senior high conference games that are not played because of COVID-19 will result in a forfeit by the team that is unable to play.
Nettleton canceled games against Forrest City, Valley View and Wynne late last season after a COVID-19 positive test resulted in a significant number of players going into quarantine.
“You don’t know what’s going to happen down the road with the weeks to come. We want to make sure we’re going to get every opportunity to play,” Hampton said. “Last year we were rolling along, thought we were doing well, and all of a sudden we miss our last three games. If we can play, we’re going to play.”