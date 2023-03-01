Nettleton returns to state tournament brackets

JONESBORO — While high school state basketball tournaments began Tuesday around the state, the action starts today for most area teams that earned a place on the brackets.
That includes Nettleton, which is competing in both divisions of the Class 5A state tournament today at Pine Bluff after a couple of years without a team making the 16-team field.
The Raiders (23-6) are back in the tournament for the first time under fourth-year coach Bubba Deaton. Nettleton, the 5A-East conference runner-up, plays third-seeded Van Buren (18-12) of the 5A-West tonight at 8:30 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center.
Nettleton, which narrowly missed making the state tournament the past two seasons, rolled through the 5A-East slate with its only losses coming against league champion Marion. The Raiders have won five straight games since a 52-48 loss on the Patriots’ home court.
“We basically had to replace all five starters,” Deaton said. “We kind of got better as the year went on, won some games early, got some momentum going. We’re still kind of talking about that loss at Marion that kind of ended up costing us a conference championship, but these guys have been great. They’ve bought into what we’re trying to do.”
The Raiders feature one of the area’s top scorers in 6-4 junior Taylor Smith, who averages 20.8 points per game. Smith also leads Nettleton in rebounds (6.8), assists (3.3) and steals (2.4) per game.
Senior forward Jordan Pigram adds 10.3 points and 6.6 rebounds per game, while senior guard Derodrick Moton averages 10.1 points per game. De’Shun Jackson, a 6-6 junior, averages 2.4 blocks per game and freshman guard TJ Brown has given the team a lift after moving up from the junior high squad in January.
“I feel like we’re more balanced this year than we’ve been in the past. Taylor has kind of carried us at 20 a game, but we have a couple other guys who can score,” Deaton said. “We’ve got a tough opening-round matchup. Hopefully we can get that one. You can’t win the second one until you get the first one.”
Led by first-year coach Tim Hawkins, the Lady Raiders (21-6) are back in the tournament for the first time since 2020, when they won a state title.
Nettleton tied for second place in the 5A-East with Paragould and Marion. The Lady Raiders wound up with the No. 4 seed on a tiebreaker, giving them a first-round game against defending state champion Greenwood (27-2) today at 1 p.m.
“I just think the girls have had a great season,” Hawkins said. “When you come in for your first year, and I’ve done this at Gosnell, Wynne and Harrisburg and Valley View, the kids have to get to know you and build a relationship with you. Once we got that settled, right before the season started basically, I thought things started coming together.”
The Lady Raiders feature the junior inside tandem of 5-9 McKenzie Williams and 6-0 Donna Douglas, plus senior point guard Akyria James. Hawkins said he has been happy with all four of the team’s seniors – James, Kyla Williams, Ally Lenderman and Kaylin Joyner.
Nettleton enters the tournament on a three-game winning streak after losing three in a row.
“Overall I’m really pleased with them,” Hawkins said. “Their goal was to get to the state tournament and have a shot when they get there. You’ve got to get in it to win it, I guess that’s the cliche, and they’ve made that happen.”
Nettleton’s games are part of a busy day for area teams in the Class 5A tournament.
Valley View (10-13) plays 5A-West co-champion Harrison (20-9) this afternoon at 2:30 in the boys’ division. The Blazers, who went 5-2 on the road in conference play, handed Marion its only conference loss last Friday to earn a place in the field as their league’s No. 4 seed.
Greene County Tech (22-8) faces Siloam Springs (18-10) in the boys’ division at 5:30 p.m. The Eagles won five of their last six conference games to claim the No. 3 seed from the 5A-East.
In the girls’ division, Paragould (19-9) battles Siloam Springs (19-9) at 4 p.m. The Lady Rams are the No. 3 seed from the 5A-East.