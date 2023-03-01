Nettleton returns to state tournament brackets

Nettleton’s Derodrick Moton (1) drives to the basket during a game against Greene County Tech. The Raiders play Van Buren tonight in the Class 5A state tournament at Pine Bluff.

 Kevin Turbeville / The Sun

JONESBORO — While high school state basketball tournaments began Tuesday around the state, the action starts today for most area teams that earned a place on the brackets.

That includes Nettleton, which is competing in both divisions of the Class 5A state tournament today at Pine Bluff after a couple of years without a team making the 16-team field.