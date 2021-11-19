SOUTHSIDE — Briley Pena scored 32 points and added six assists Thursday night for Nettleton as the Lady Raiders defeated Batesville Southside 56-42 in senior girls’ basketball.
D’Maria Daniels added 11 points for Nettleton (3-0). The Lady Raiders led 18-12 after the first quarter, 33-24 at halftime and 42-32 after the third quarter.
Valley View 65, Osceola 46JONESBORO — Hunter Gibson scored 20 points and came up with five steals Thursday to lead Valley View to a 65-46 victory over Osceola in senior girls’ basketball.
Morghan Weaver had a double-double of 15 points and 10 rebounds for the Lady Blazers (1-1). Hadden Lieblong scored 10 points.
Jaidyn Dandridge led Osceola with 11 points.
The teams were tied at 15 to end the first quarter. Valley View took a 28-23 halftime lead and put the game away in the third quarter, outscoring Osceola 25-6 to take a 53-29 lead.
Manila 56, Westside 30MANILA — Manila improved to 5-0 in senior girls’ basketball Thursday with a 56-30 victory over Westside.
Sadie McDonald led the Lady Lions with 24 points and nine rebounds. Madison Hitchcock added 12 points, seven assists and six rebounds, while Olivia May scored 11 points.
Manila won the junior girls’ game 33-24.
Melbourne 51, Jonesboro 35MELBOURNE — Melbourne defeated Jonesboro 51-35 Thursday in a matchup of defending state champions in senior girls’ basketball.
Melbourne moved to 2-0 on the season, while Jonesboro fell to 2-2. Destiny Thomas scored 15 points and grabbed six rebounds, while Bramyia Johnson added 12 points for the Lady Hurricane.
Tuckerman 48, Trumann 22TUCKERMAN — Kenzie Soden scored 18 points Thursday night to lead Tuckerman to a 48-22 victory over Trumann in senior girls’ basketball.
Shanley Williams added 12 points for the Lady Bulldogs (7-2). Tuckerman led 10-4 after the first quarter, 23-8 at halftime and 45-14 after the third quarter.
Tuckerman won the junior girls’ game 24-20 and also the seventh-grade game.
Riverside 64, Rivercrest 16LAKE CITY — Riverside rolled past Rivercrest 64-16 in senior girls’ basketball Thursday.
Hannah Gosa scored 14 points to lead Riverside (6-4). Lexi Moyer sank four 3s while adding 13 points, while Kalli Blocker also added 13 points.
Riverside led 19-2 after the first quarter and 34-9 at halftime.
Riverside (9-1) won the junior girls’ game 58-17, led by Brooklyn Berry with 12 points and Carly Jo Womack with 10.
Rector 36, Paragould 33
PARAGOULD — Maggie Rabjohn made a 3-pointer with one second remaining in Thursday’s game to give Rector a 36-33 victory over Paragould in junior girls’ basketball.
Rabjohn and Rylee Wilburn finished with 14 points each for Rector. Dixie Williams led Paragould with 13 points.
Paragould won the seventh-grade game.