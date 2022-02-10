Nettleton sweeps 5A-East contests at GCT

PARAGOULD — Both Nettleton basketball teams made up ground in the 5A-East race in make-up games Wednesday night at Greene County Tech.
Briley Pena finished with a double-double and the Lady Raiders clamped down defensively to earn a 51-34 victory to start the doubleheader. Nettleton made it a sweep with a 51-46 victory in the boys’ game despite playing without injured scoring leader DaVares Whitaker.
Whitaker suffered an ankle sprain during the third quarter of Tuesday’s double-overtime loss to Marion at Raider Gym. He was not able to play on Wednesday and is doubtful for tonight’s game at West Memphis, Nettleton coach Bubba Deaton said.
Three Raiders scored in double figures Wednesday, led by Jeremiah Turner with 17 points, as Nettleton (16-8, 4-5 conference) erased an eight-point halftime deficit to complete a season sweep of GCT (13-8, 5-4 conference).
“To win that game without DaVares is a testament to those guys who show up for work every day. It was a good win and kind of puts us back in state tournament contention,” Deaton said. “It puts us back in the race a little bit to have the tiebreaker on Tech, even though we’re still chasing them. It was a good win.
“I think it’s one of those wins that those guys will be talking about for a long time. I’m not sure how much anybody gave us a chance without Whitaker playing, but it proves those other guys can do the job.”
The Raiders trailed 23-15 at halftime after being outscored 12-5 in the second quarter. Turner scored nine points in the third quarter to help Nettleton rally within 31-29 at the end of the period.
Brandon Anderson scored 12 of his 16 points in the fourth quarter, including a couple of 3-pointers, to power the Raiders. He converted a three-point play that gave Nettleton a 46-41 lead.
GCT’s Benji Goodman answered with a 3 to pull the Eagles within two points again, but they missed a 3 to tie in the final minute and Turner sank four free throws down the stretch for the Raiders.
Sophomore post DeShun Jackson added 11 points for Nettleton off the bench. George Smith scored 14 points, Christian Walls 12, Goodman 10 and Tyler Vincent eight for GCT.
Deaton said Tuesday’s loss to Marion hurt, but he saw positives in the way the Raiders played.
“I thought we kind of got back to the way we were playing early in the year, played really well,” Deaton said. “We kind of DaVares wasn’t going to play (Wednesday night) when we got back to the locker room after the game. We just tweaked some things and the guys who stepped up did a great job.”
GCT remains fourth in the 5A-East standings, one game ahead of Nettleton and Searcy (13-10, 4-5) with five games remaining for all three teams. The top four teams in the conference will advance to the 5A state tournament at Sheridan.
The Lady Raiders (16-8, 4-5 conference) also bounced back from a loss to Marion by completing a season sweep of the Lady Eagles (14-7, 5-4).
“Obviously our backs were against the wall and it was a must-win for us to stay in the hunt,” Nettleton coach Jason Smith said. “Then coming off back-to-back (games), you just never know because we pride ourselves on preparation and to be honest, we had about a 45-minute shoot-around, talked about some things and then went and played. I just loved the kids’ defensive intensity. That set the tone early.”
Nettleton took a 9-3 lead in the first quarter and held GCT to two 3s in the second quarter while building a 20-9 advantage at halftime. The Lady Raiders carried a 33-21 lead into the fourth quarter.
Pena, who was 12 of 13 from the free throw line, finished with 24 points and 10 rebounds to lead Nettleton. Center McKenzie Williams, who played 62 of 64 minutes over two nights, added 12 points and eight rebounds. Carmen McShan scored seven points while playing all 32 minutes.
Emma Bates scored 10 points and Kylie Stokes added eight for GCT, which hosts Jonesboro tonight.
Smith said his team rebounded much better Wednesday than it did in Tuesday’s 61-44 loss to Marion.
“We didn’t rebound the ball very well against Marion and then last night I think we only allowed three offensive rebounds all night long, two of which were in the fourth quarter,” Smith said. “Just defense and rebounding were the keys to that win. Tech didn’t shoot it as well as they normally do, but I’d like to think our defense had a little bit to do with that.”
Nettleton is sixth in the 5A-East race, a game behind GCT and Paragould (13-8, 5-4 conference). The Lady Raiders host Paragould on Tuesday after visiting West Memphis this evening.