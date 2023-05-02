MARION — Nettleton and Valley View claimed the team titles Friday in the 5A-East conference track and field championships.
Sweeping the top four places in both the 100 and 200-meter dashes, Nettleton won the boys’ team title. Valley View had at least one top-three finish and sometimes more in 14 of the 18 events to win the girls’ team championship.
Nettleton edged West Memphis for the boys’ team championship, the Raiders scoring 155 points and the Blue Devils 147. Valley View scored 138 points to finish third, followed by Marion (105), Searcy (61), Batesville (58), Greene County Tech (31) and Paragould (4).
Valley View and Nettleton finished first and second, respectively, in the girls’ team standings. The Lady Blazers scored 185 points to win the meet, while the Lady Raiders had 153 for second place.
West Memphis was third with 100 points, followed by Searcy (68), Marion (65), GCT (58), Paragould (39) and Batesville (22).
KJ Word gave the Nettleton boys first-place finishes in both hurdles races. Word won the 110-meter hurdles in 15.87 seconds and took the 300 hurdles in 41.69 seconds.
The Raiders piled up points in both the 100 and 200. Nettleton’s TJ Hodges won the 100 in a time of 10.91 seconds, followed by teammates Kylan Shelton, Camarion Davis and Derrick Island in second through fourth.
Shelton won the 200 in 22.14 seconds, followed by Hodges, Davis and Cameron Phillips as the Raiders swept the top four places.
Nettleton also won the 4x200 relay in 1:30.22. Runner-up finishes for the Raiders came from Jamie Morris in the 110 hurdles; Hodges in the long jump; and the 4x100 relay team. Third-place points came from Davis in the high jump and Adarion Blackburn in the discus throw.
Valley View’s event winners included Jay Morman in the high jump (6-4 1/2); Reece Smith in the 1600 (4:47.59); and Bennett Zipfel in the 3200 (10:50.53).
Second-place finishes for the Blazers came from Zipfel in the 1600; Smith in the 3200; the 4x200 relay team; TJ Starks in the triple jump; and Cal Richardson in the shot put and discus throw. Valley View’s third-place finishes came from Starks in the long jump; Lance Cooper in the pole vault; and the 4x100 and 4x400 relay teams.
Greene County Tech’s Grant Gay won the boys’ discus competition with a top throw of 143-11.
Valley View had three first-place finishes on the way to the girls’ team title. Mary Emma Whitmire won the pole vault with a clearance of 9-0; Emma Jarrett won the 800 in 2:26.17; and the Lady Blazers won the 4x800 relay in 10:58.46.
The Lady Blazers received second-place points from Anna Winkfield in the high jump and long jump; Annika Wilbanks in the shot put; Brianna Huff in the 100 hurdles and 300 hurdles; Avery Agee in the 1600 and 3200; Kendal Minton in the 400; and the 4x100 relay team. Winkfield was the meet’s high-point award winner with 31.
Valley View’s third-places finishes came from Bonnie Fagan in the high jump; Minton in the 1600; Rothwell in the 3200; the 4x200 relay team; and the 4x400 relay team. The Lady Blazers swept second through fifth place in the 3200.
Nettleton’s Donna Douglas won two events, the shot put with a toss of 42-7 1/2 and the discus with a throw of 132-1. Other first-place finishes for the Lady Raiders came from Semaj Williams in the high jump (5-3); McKenzie Hill in the long jump (15-8 3/4); the 4x200 relay team (1:46.92); and the 4x100 relay team (50.91).
The Lady Raiders’ Makila Hill was second in both the 100 and 200. Third-place finishers for Nettleton included Maleah Long in the triple jump; Adrianna Dent in the 100 hurdles; and Kiera O’Neal in the 200.
Paragould’s Starlyn Edwards won the 1600 (5:45.35) and 3200 (13:09.10). Edwards was also second in the 800.
GCT’s Katelyn Dixon finished second in the pole vault. The Lady Eagles received third-place finishes from Ella Gay in the long jump and 300 hurdles; Kinley Ring in the 100; and the 4x800 relay team.