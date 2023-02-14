JONESBORO — Four Nettleton High School bowlers earned all-state honors Friday as the Raiders claimed the boys’ team championship in the Class 5A state tournament at Hijinx.
Nettleton finished with a team score of 4,308 to lead the 10-team standings. Greenbrier (4,100), Vilonia (4,058), Beebe (4,040) and Valley View (3,890) rounded out the top five.
The top two teams and top three individuals not on a qualifying team advance to Wednesday’s Overall tournament at Hijinx.
Nettleton bowlers had four of the top 10 scores. Jayce Williams (608) finished fifth, Cale Landrum (608) sixth, Kaleb Tedder (599) eighth and Zakery Grosvenor (598) 10th.
Valley View’s Benjamin James also earned all-state honors by finishing 11th at 595.
Vilonia won the girls’ team title at 3,235 and Mountain Home was second at 3,099. Valley View (2,951) finished fifth out of 10 teams.
Valley View’s Olivia Edwards (465) finished 11th to earn all-state honors.