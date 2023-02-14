JONESBORO — Four Nettleton High School bowlers earned all-state honors Friday as the Raiders claimed the boys’ team championship in the Class 5A state tournament at Hijinx.

Nettleton finished with a team score of 4,308 to lead the 10-team standings. Greenbrier (4,100), Vilonia (4,058), Beebe (4,040) and Valley View (3,890) rounded out the top five.