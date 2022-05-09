VAN BUREN — Nettleton's Donna Douglas and the Jonesboro boys' 4x100 relay team won events Friday in the Class 5A state track and field meet.
Douglas won the girls' shot put with a best effort of 43 feet, 11 inches. Jonesboro's 4x100 relay team won in a time of 42.87 seconds.
Jonesboro finished third in the boys' team standings with 73 points. El Dorado won the meet with 122 points, followed by Mountain Home in second with 105. Nettleton scored 14 points for 15th place.
The Hurricane's Erik Wilson scored in four events. Wilson was third in the high jump, fourth in the long jump, fifth in the triple jump and seventh in the 200-meter dash.
Other top-eight finishes for Jonesboro came from Kavon Pointer, who was third in the triple jump; Jagger Holmes (third in the shot put); Matt Cooper (fifth in the shot put, eighth in the discus); John Paul Pickens (fourth in the 400); Harrison Herget (sixth in the pole vault); Jordan Hicks (sixth in the long jump); Brock McCoy (sixth in the 100); Murray Cooper (seventh in the pole vault); Alex Elliott (eighth in the 110 hurdles); the 4x200 relay team (second); and the 4x400 relay team (fifth).
Nettleton's Jamie Morris scored in four events, placing fourth in the high jump and sixth in the 110 hurdles. The Raiders' KJ Word was fifth in the 300 hurdles and Nettleton's 4x200 relay team was seventh.
Greene County Tech's Grant Gay and Reece Middleton were seventh and eighth, respectively, in the discus and 800 meters. Paragould's Ashton Oakes placed eighth in the pole vault.
Jonesboro finished sixth in the girls' team standings with 43 points, while Nettleton tied for 10th with 21 points. El Dorado won the meet with 116 points.
The Lady Hurricane's Kalaiya Dixon scored in three individual events, tying for third in the high jump, placing fourth in the triple jump and eighth in the 300 hurdles.
Jonesboro also received top-eight finishes from Takiria Brown (sixth, 100); Carmen Payne (fifth, 400); Ty Hourd (seventh, 300 hurdles); Savannah Byrd (seventh, 800); Peyton Church (eighth, discus); the 4x200 relay team (third); the 4x100 relay team (fifth); and the 4x400 relay team (seventh).
Douglas finished fourth in the discus in addition to winning the shot put. The Lady Raiders' Makila Hill was third in the 100.
Paragould's Carson DeFries finished second in the high jump and the Lady Rams' Starlyn Edwards placed fourth in the 800. GCT's Ella Gay finished fifth in the 300 hurdles, while teammate Katelyn Dixon tied for sixth in the pole vault.