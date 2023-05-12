Nettleton's Douglas sets two records in Meet of Champs

RUSSELLVILLE — Nettleton junior Donna Douglas set two meet records Wednesday in the annual Meet of Champions high school track and field competition at Cyclone Stadium.
Douglas repeated as the girls’ shot put champion in the Meet of Champions with a best throw of 44 feet, 1 1/2 inches. The previous record was 44-0 1/2, set by Rogers’ Heather Lakey in 1997.
Last week Douglas set the Class 5A state meet and overall state records with a throw of 45-3.
Douglas also won the discus with a throw of 147-11, bettering the previous record of 140-8 set by Springdale’s Ryann Goodsell in 2015.
Brookland’s Rylee Walker finished second in the girls’ 800-meter run in a time of 2:22.94. Russellville’s Brooklyn Nicholson won the event in 2:19.31.
Two area athletes placed fourth in their respective events. Caleb Bettis was fourth in the boys’ discus with a throw of 154-8, while Nettleton’s KJ Word placed fourth in the 300-meter hurdles in a time of 42.12 seconds.
Fifth-place finishers included Valley View’s Jay Morman in the boys’ high jump; Valley View’s Emma Jarrett in the girls’ 800; Valley View’s Brianna Huff in the 300 hurdles; Nettleton’s boys’ 4x200 relay team; and Jonesboro’s girls’ 4x100 relay team.
Sixth-place finishers among area athletes in the boys’ meet included Osceola’s Drelyn Haymon in the 200; Jonesboro’s Alex Elliot in the 110 hurdles; Rivercrest’s Michael Rainer in the long jump; Valley View’s TJ Starks in the triple jump; Jonesboro’s Gavin McDowell in the pole vault; and Osceola’s 4x200 relay team.
In the girls’ meet, Brookland’s Charley Stallings placed sixth in the 300 hurdles, while Nettleton was sixth in the 4x100 and 4x200 relays.
Nettleton was seventh in the boys’ 4x100 relay and the Lady Raiders’ McKenzie Williams was seventh in the shot put.
Eighth-place finishes came from Jonesboro’s Demetrius Moore in the boys’ 100; Westside’s Slade Smith in the boys’ pole vault; Jonesboro’s Matt Cooper in the shot put; Brookland’s Charley Stallings in the girls’ pole vault; and Brookland’s Chloe Rodriguez in the shot put.
Gosnell’s Bryce White was ninth in the boys’ high jump; Jonesboro’s Moore was ninth in the boys’ long jump; Greene County Tech’s Katelyn Dixon was ninth in the girls’ pole vault; Jonesboro’s Cooper was 10th in the discus; Manila’s Nathan Parrish was 10th in the shot put; and GCT’s Grant Gay was 11th in the discus.