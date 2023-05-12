Nettleton's Douglas sets two records in Meet of Champs

Nettleton’s Donna Douglas competes in the shot put during Wednesday’s Meet of Champions in Russellville. Douglas set meet records while winning the girls’ shot put and discus competitions.

 Scott McDonald / Paxton News Bureau

RUSSELLVILLE — Nettleton junior Donna Douglas set two meet records Wednesday in the annual Meet of Champions high school track and field competition at Cyclone Stadium.

Douglas repeated as the girls’ shot put champion in the Meet of Champions with a best throw of 44 feet, 1 1/2 inches. The previous record was 44-0 1/2, set by Rogers’ Heather Lakey in 1997.