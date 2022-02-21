JONESBORO — Senior night at Raider Gym was a milestone occasion in more than the usual sense.
Nettleton senior star Briley Pena reached the 2,000-point career mark as the Lady Raiders kept their state tournament hopes going with a 62-32 rout of Batesville. Lady Raider head coach Jason Smith also hit a career milestone Friday night with his 500th career victory.
Smith, who is in his 16th season at Nettleton and 23rd overall as a head coach, is 500-189 in his career. When asked about his achievement, Smith talked about the players who helped make it possible.
"Later on down the line, I think it will mean a whole lot more than it means right now. My first thoughts, I was counting this morning for this senior night, and I've had the privilege to coach 103 seniors," Smith said. "You know how it is, kids win the games. I think of those 103 kids who worked so hard to win all those games. It's not about coaches, it's about the kids. That's how I always look at it."
Pena, a Murray State signee who helped Nettleton win the 2020 state championship as a sophomore, scored 17 points in her final home game with the Lady Raiders. A 3-pointer early in the fourth quarter put her at 2,001 career points.
Nettleton also announced Pena as its career scoring leader, a mark that fell earlier in the season.
"She had broken the school scoring record, but we didn't know. During the season we didn't pay attention to it, kind of missed it," Smith said. "Bless her heart, she did it about six games ago. I found out, then I got COVID and tried waiting for the right moment to announce it."
Senior guard D'maria Daniels also shined in her final appearance at Raider Gym, scoring 20 points. Senior Chrislynn Miller added six points in a starting role.
Smith said senior night is fun, but emotional and sometimes unpredictable.
"You never know. I've seen some disaster senior nights, but tonight we couldn't have asked for a better one with D'maria getting a career high; with Briley, who eclipsed 2,000 points and we were able to celebrate her being the school's all-time leading scorer; and with Chrislynn, who's been here two years and she works hard every day," Smith said. "She's always on our scout team and for her to come in and do a really good job and score some points, that's a storybook senior night for us."
Sophomore forward McKenzie Williams added 12 points to keep Nettleton (16-10, 5-7 conference) in the running for fourth place and the final state tournament berth from the 5A-East. The Lady Raiders visit league-leading Jonesboro tonight and Searcy on Thursday.
"To stay alive, we had to have the win plus 10. I guess heading into the last week of the season if you're still playing for something, that's all we can ask for," Smith said. "Hopefully we can figure out some way to slow down the Hurricane."
