New coach hoping to solve Jaguars' inconsistency

JONESBORO — The biggest issues first-year head coach Kane Wommack sees at South Alabama are the same problems he recalls from his time as an assistant coach with the Jaguars.
South Alabama has been up and down this fall, opening with three consecutive victories before losing three of four games in Sun Belt Conference play by a combined 14 points.
The Jaguars rallied after a slow start against Louisiana-Lafayette, but lost 20-18 after having one extra point kick blocked and another that failed. They led both Texas State and Louisiana-Monroe in the second half before losing both road games.
“We have to play with a more consistent effort and a more consistent execution on this football team. That has been the Achilles’ heel of South Alabama for years,” said Wommack, whose team hosts Arkansas State on Saturday for homecoming. “I was a part of that in the past and certainly as we move forward in the present and to the future, that to me is what we have to do. We have to be able to play games like we did against Georgia Southern, with a high level of execution and a high level of energy and effort, and do the same thing over and over again.”
The Jaguars (4-3, 1-3 Sun Belt) routed Georgia Southern 41-14 in their only conference victory to date, opening a 31-0 lead in the game’s first 21 minutes. In non-conference play, they rolled past Southern Mississippi 31-7, beat Bowling Green 22-19 on a last-play field goal and held off Alcorn State 28-21.
Wommack, whose father Dave was Arkansas State’s defensive coordinator in 2011, served as South Alabama’s defensive coordinator in 2016 and 2017. He returned to Mobile, Ala., as head coach after three seasons on staff at Indiana, the last two as defensive coordinator. Now 34, he became the youngest coach in the Football Bowl Subdivision when he was hired last December.
South Alabama’s first season of competition was 2009 and the Jaguars began their FBS transition in 2011. They have played in two bowl games, losing both.
Inconsistency, Wommack said during Monday’s Sun Belt teleconference, has been the Jaguars’ identity over the years. The Jaguars were unable to finish off Texas State after leading by 14 points early in the fourth quarter, eventually falling 33-31 in four overtimes. They led ULM in the third quarter last Saturday before the surprising Warhawks scored the final 17 points for a 41-31 victory.
“We’ve shown the ability to play big games. We’ve shown the ability to take a punch in a game, even this season, and then go back to work,” Wommack said. “Can we do that consistently when things aren’t necessarily going well all the time? That, to me, is where we have to grow. That’s where we have to get better as a program and it starts with the fine details that have to show up on game day.”
The Jaguars’ offense features senior quarterback Jake Bentley, a graduate transfer with previous stops at South Carolina and Utah, and junior receiver Jalen Tolbert.
Bentley has completed 69.1 percent of his passes for 1,825 yards and 11 touchdowns, with four interceptions. Tolbert has 46 receptions for 873 yards and four touchdowns.
South Alabama is fourth among Sun Belt teams in scoring offense (28.9 points per game) and fifth in total offense (390.7 yards per game).
“Offensively everything goes through Jake Bentley, who’s played a lot of football and has played at a very high level. They’re going to push the ball down the field,” ASU head coach Butch Jones said. “He does a great job in terms of his accuracy and managing the offense, and they do some things obviously that challenge you from a schematic standpoint.”
South Alabama returned nine defensive starters from last season. Junior safety Keith Gallmon Jr. has made 31 career starts, while junior inside linebacker A.J. DeShazor Jr. has 28 career starts.
The Jaguars are 11th nationally in third down conversion percentage defense, holding opponents to 30 percent. They rank third among Sun Belt teams in total defense (334.6 yards per game) and fourth in scoring defense (22.1 points per game).
“Defensively they’re very active. They force you to beat them through execution,” Jones said. “They really don’t beat themselves. They do a good job of playing in space and tackling. They’re going to force you to execute and be disciplined.”