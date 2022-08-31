JONESBORO — Arkansas State’s first opponent presents obvious challenges in preparation.
After finishing 4-7 last year, Grambling State hired former NFL head coach Hue Jackson to lead its program. Jackson’s coaching staff is new as well and the Tigers’ depth chart, like so many in the college game, includes a number of new arrivals.
And with Saturday night’s game being the season opener, the Red Wolves are trying to figure out the Tigers as best they can.
“It’s the only game you go into where you don’t have video on the identity of the opponent you’re facing,” ASU head coach Butch Jones said during his weekly press conference Tuesday. “Nothing could be truer (about unknown factors) than this game against Grambling, obviously, with Coach Jackson being there and a new coaching staff.
“I think also first games become that much harder because of the world that we live in, in college football, with all the different transfers and the new faces that show up on game day on rosters.”
Jackson has more than 30 years of coaching experience, but this is his first season as a college head coach. He worked in the NFL from 2001-19, including stints as head coach of the Oakland Raiders (2011) and Cleveland Browns (2016-18).
Jones and Jackson crossed paths when both worked in Cincinnati, Jones as head coach at the University of Cincinnati and Jackson as an assistant with the Cincinnati Bengals.
“We met a few times, but to sit here and tell you we’re good friends or that we spent a lot of time together, no,” Jones said. “But in the coaching profession, you study coaches you admire, and I admire everything Coach Jackson stands for. All the players speak so highly of him. He’s innovative, he’s an offensive coach, he’s been an offensive coordinator and a head coach in the National Football League. I’ve followed his career for a very long time.”
Jackson, who is 11-44-1 as an NFL head coach, spent last season as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Tennessee State. He became Grambling State’s head coach last December.
“We need to play somebody different than ourselves and this is the first game on our schedule, so we’re looking forward to it,” Jackson said during his weekly press conference, video of which was posted on the school’s athletic website. “We’re anticipating a big crowd there at Arkansas State and we anticipate a good turnout for us. I think we travel pretty well. People want to see what we’re doing and what we’re trying to accomplish.”
Four quarterbacks have competed for the starting nod with the Tigers this summer. Amani Gilmore, who has spent time at North Texas and Kentucky, is listed ahead of freshman Julian Calvez on the depth chart.
Freshman wide receiver Ryan Peppins, last year’s Alabama Mr. Football as a high school senior, transferred to Grambling State after going through spring practice at Utah as an early enrollee. Defensive end Sundiata Anderson is on the Senior Bowl’s watch list.
“I know a little bit about them in terms of their players. They have two very, very good defensive ends. Obviously, they feel very good about their quarterbacks and their running backs,” Jones said. “They want to be physical.
“I know all about Ryan Peppins, a transfer receiver. We knew about him at Alabama. I watched him, evaluated him. He’s a game-breaker, he can change the complexion of a game in a hurry. We have to know and be very aware of him everywhere, but they have capable and able players all over.”
South Alabama transfer Jalon Sheffield is listed as a starting end for the Tigers, while Arkansas transfer Devin Bush is atop the depth chart at one cornerback position.
When asked about the Red Wolves, Jackson spoke first about his own team.
“I think it’s really about us. My main focus is about our football team, making sure we do the things we need to do to put us in the best position to win,” Jackson said. “Obviously anything that’s a negative, illegal procedure penalties, those things, we have to work against those things and make sure that in all three phases that we’re ready to play, offensively, defensively and special teams.
“When I watch them, they’re well-coached, they do a great job on defense and offense, so it’s going to be a big challenge, but I think we’re up to it.”