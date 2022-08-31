JONESBORO — Arkansas State’s first opponent presents obvious challenges in preparation.

After finishing 4-7 last year, Grambling State hired former NFL head coach Hue Jackson to lead its program. Jackson’s coaching staff is new as well and the Tigers’ depth chart, like so many in the college game, includes a number of new arrivals.

A-State football

Opponent: Grambling State

Site: Centennial Bank Stadium, Jonesboro

Kickoff: 6 p.m. Saturday

Records: First game

Television: ESPN3

Radio: KFIN (FM-107.9)

Series: A-State, 1-0

Last meeting: A-State, 10-7, 1985

kturbeville@jonesborosun.com