New leader takes charge of ASU athletics

JONESBORO — Jeff Purinton’s name was the first mentioned to Arkansas State University System President Chuck Welch when he made his first call in the search for a new vice chancellor for intercollegiate athletics.
There were others that came up during the search process, but Welch said he knew Purinton was the right fit when they met.
“We had some other tremendous candidates, and I want to thank them publicly because I appreciate the interest they had in our program,” Welch said Monday, “but when I met Jeff Purinton, when I had a chance to talk to him, it was very evident to me this is the leader of Red Wolves athletics.”
ASU formally introduced Purinton as its 13th athletic director during a press conference Monday in the Centennial Bank Athletic Operations Center.
Purinton takes over at ASU after a 15-year stint at the University of Alabama in various roles, most recently executive deputy director of athletics. His career has also included positions with the Orange Bowl Committee and the athletic department at Florida State, his alma mater.
Just as Purinton made a strong first impression on Welch, the ASU president quickly built a relationship with the candidate.
“He’s genuine and someone I knew I could trust right off the bat. All of this really boils down to the people, especially in college athletics, and after I met Chuck and (ASU general counsel) Brad Phelps for the interview, I was 100 percent on board,” Purinton said. “Alignment with university leadership is so important if you’re going to have success in what we do. I felt like Arkansas State was a place where everyone was on the same page from the top down. There was honestly never a point in time where there was any doubt in my mind that it was the right place to be and the right time to do it.”
As Alabama’s executive deputy director of athletics, Purinton was the sport administrator for the university’s football program as well as men’s and women’s golf, and he previously oversaw men’s basketball. He also supervised several departments within athletics, including human resources, marketing and trademark licensing.
Purinton was also deputy AD (2019-21), executive associate AD (2018-19), senior associate AD (2015-18) and associate athletics director for football communications (2007-15) at Alabama.
Second-year ASU head football coach Butch Jones got to know Purinton while part of Alabama head coach Nick Saban’s staff for three seasons. Jones sent Purinton photos of ASU’s facilities while Purinton was going through the interview process.
“Spending three years with him, we worked very closely together and there was a friendship, there was a respect, bouncing ideas off of each other, but he was so busy because he did so many different things,” Jones said. “Again, just when you look at his character, he’s seen what great looks like. He’s always had a plan and I think this is someone who has been waiting.
“He’s had many opportunities at a lot of different institutions, but the timing was never right (elsewhere). He was going to be selective in what job he chose and I knew right off the bat when we talked that this was for real, that he really wanted to be the vice chancellor for athletics at Arkansas State. I could see he had that passion and wanted to do that.”
Purinton, who will attend Sun Belt Conference meetings next week, said his priorities are to make sure student-athletes graduate and have a first-class experience; follow rules and operate with integrity; represent the university and department of athletics in a first-class manner; practice sound fiscal management and maximize revenue opportunities; and compete for championships.
Meetings with coaches, university officials, student-athletes, donors and alumni are on Purinton’s list of things to do.
“No task is beneath me. I’m willing to do whatever it takes to help us win, have success, recruit,” Purinton said. “I’m not going to sit up in the AD’s suite and drink wine and not connect with people. I think you have to immerse yourself with the student-athletes, with the coaches, with the community, with the donors. I’m a people person. I like to get to know people, I like to be around people.”
Less than two weeks passed between Tom Bowen’s resignation announcement and Purinton’s appointment as vice chancellor last week. Last month Welch said he was hopeful ASU could conclude the search by June 1.
“My initial thoughts were perhaps I would just wait until we had a chancellor in place, because that does make it a little bit easier, but the more I thought about that process and that timeline, by the time we got a chancellor in place and as rapidly as things are changing in intercollegiate athletics right now, I just simply didn’t think we had the luxury of waiting,” Welch said. “I visited with some ADs around the country who I trust and talked to them, and they all said, ‘I think you need to move, I think you need to go ahead and push forward.’”
Purinton has a five-year contract with an annual salary of $400,000 as vice chancellor for intercollegiate athletics. There is a $60,000 retention bonus if Purinton remains in his role as of July 1, 2025.
From afar, Purinton said he has had a lot of respect for ASU’s accomplishments and reputation in athletics.
“The people I talk to, when this job became a possibility, there wasn’t one person that I respect in this industry who said, ‘No, you shouldn’t do that,’ or, ‘They can’t get it done there.’ I talked to a lot of people just like Chuck did during this process and everybody said, ‘You’re ready and this is the right place,’” Purinton said. “I wanted to go somewhere, too, where the community cared a lot about athletics and it’s ingrained, like this is similar to Tuscaloosa where it’s synonymous with the city and everybody is on the same page, and the family part was important to us. I felt really good talking to Chuck and felt like this was the right place for us.”