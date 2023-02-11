New-look Eagles soar past Blazers

Greene County Tech's Tyler Vincent (14), Landon Stuart (right), Jonah Lane (1) and Parker Harris (back) converge on Valley View's Oliver Barr during the first half of Friday's game. GCT won 62-47.

 Kevin Turbeville / The Sun

JONESBORO — A different approach is leading to different results for Greene County Tech.

The Golden Eagles went to an attacking defensive style earlier this week. They rolled past Batesville on Tuesday and avenged a home loss to Valley View with a 62-47 victory over the Blazers in senior boys' basketball Friday at Blazer Gym.

