New-look Eagles soar past Blazers

JONESBORO — A different approach is leading to different results for Greene County Tech.
The Golden Eagles went to an attacking defensive style earlier this week. They rolled past Batesville on Tuesday and avenged a home loss to Valley View with a 62-47 victory over the Blazers in senior boys' basketball Friday at Blazer Gym.
GCT coach Jeff Guiot said the Eagles adjusted their style to fit their personnel.
"After the Nettleton game I said, 'Hey, we're going to have to change our style of play. We're going to have to press, mix up some of our defenses, and see if that helps us,'" Guiot said. "It's been good to us when we've had to go to it when we've been down. We just started doing it from the beginning.
"The main thing is you have to play really hard when you press. Everyone has to play hard, and you have to play multiple people. Team morale gets up, more guys are playing. Your teammates have your back."
The Eagles (20-7, 4-6 5A-East) dominated the first quarter, scoring the first nine points and leading 18-4 at the end of the period. They led by as many as 19 points in the second quarter before settling for a 29-15 halftime lead.
Valley View (7-12, 4-6 conference) inched within 43-31 at the end of the third quarter and made a push to start the fourth quarter, pulling within 45-40. GCT responded with an 8-0 run and wasn't threatened again.
The Blazers won 57-54 when the teams met last month in Paragould. Coach Lane Campbell expressed pride in Valley View's effort Friday, but a couple of statistics stuck in his mind after the Blazers' fifth home loss in conference play.
Valley View was 5-of-20 at the free throw line as a team and committed 18 turnovers.
"It's a tough one to lose when you look at that board and you see 18 turnovers and 15 missed free throws," Campbell said. "You know that if those change, you have a chance to win it."
All nine Eagles who played put points on the scoreboard. GCT subbed in as many as four players at a time while keeping up the pressure defensively.
Landon Stuart scored 12 points to lead the Eagles, followed by Tyler Vincent with 11 and Garrett Cupp with 10. Oliver Barr scored 19 points and Gavin Ellis scored 16 to lead the Blazers.
Four players scored in GCT's game-opening 9-0 run. The Eagles also posted the final nine points of the period, the last three coming when Colter Hunt connected on a running shot from just inside midcourt at the buzzer.
"We came to play. I think our guys were really disappointed in the effort we gave when they came to our place," Guiot said. "We were on a mission tonight. We came ready to play. I'm really proud of the effort."
GCT led by 19 points twice in the second quarter, the first time at 25-6 and the second at 29-10. Barr scored the last five points of the half to pull Valley View within 29-15.
At halftime, the Blazers were 0-of-9 from the free throw line.
"We'll play really good and then some games we look like a completely different team," said Campbell, whose team is 4-1 in 5A-East road games and 0-5 at home. "Sometimes we hit our free throws and sometimes free throws are a problem. I mean, you never know what you're going to get. It's a young team and we're showing our inexperience."
The Eagles led by double digits throughout the third quarter. The Blazers ended the quarter on a 7-3 run and began the fourth on a 9-2 surge, pulling within 45-40 on Barr's 3-pointer with 5:52 to play.
Stuart answered for GCT with a three-point play and Vincent followed with a 3, giving the Eagles an 11-point lead with 5:10 remaining. Their lead never dipped below nine points the rest of the evening.
Valley View travels to West Memphis on Tuesday, while GCT ventures to Searcy.